Chargers NFL Draft Profile: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

What does offensive tackle Trevor Penning bring to the table if the Chargers use the 17th overall pick on him in next month’s draft?

Measurements

  • Height: 6'7"
  • Weight: 325 pounds
  • Arms: 34 1/2 inches
  • Hands: 10 1/8 inches

Combine Results

  • 40 Yard Dash: 4.89 seconds
  • Vertical Jump: 28 inches
  • Broad Jump: 111 inches
  • 3 Cone Drill: 7.25 seconds
  • 20 Yard Shuttle: 4.62 seconds
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (OL38) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Background

Penning comes from Clear Lake, Iowa where he attended Newman Catholic high school, lettering in football, basketball and track and field. He was a team captain of the football team where he earned first-team all-district and an all-area selection. Penning enrolled at Northern Iowa in 2017 and became a full-time starter in 2019. Last season he was the only offensive lineman named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, presented to the national offensive player of the year. As a senior, Penning made 12 starts, helping pave the wave for the offensive attack that totaled 1,686 rushing yards and 2,679 passing yards. Penning was invited to the Reese's Senior Bowl where he held his own against top-tier talent throughout the week's practices and game day.

Pros

  • Nasty demeanor who looks to bully his opposition
  • Extremely athletic for a player of his build
  • Rare combination of size, strength and bend
  • Heavy hands that pack a punch
  • Isn't pushed out of rhythm often, showing adequate balance
  • Efficient as a run blocker and in pass protection
  • Smooth and under control
  • Displays quickness to get out and work as a pulling blocker
  • Plenty of lower body strength to drive defenders off the ball
  • Tested extraordinarily well at the NFL Combine
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (OL38) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cons

  • Played against lower-level competition
  • Can lose leverage when engaging in blocks
  • Opens up early at times when getting out of his stance in pass protection
  • Keeping his grittiness under control will be tested with his high-strung approach
  • Reaction time to stunts and twists
  • Can sometimes fall into opening up his chest and struggle to regain control
Fit with Chargers

The Chargers solidified a multitude of needs on their roster throughout free agency but none remains bigger than the current state of their right tackle position. Slotting Penning in at right tackle to pair opposite of last year's first-round pick Rashawn Slater, would provide the Chargers with two cornerstone tackles for the foreseeable future.

Penning has the skillset to fit any scheme. His athletic makeup allows him to thrive while refining his technique which will, in theory, make progress as he endures more reps. The list of small school offensive tackles going early in drafts has become a common theme over the years and Penning looks as if he'll become the latest example of that.

Projected draft slot: Mid to late first-round

NFL comparison: Taylor Lewan

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.

