Chargers NFL Draft Profile: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
Measurements
- Height: 6'7"
- Weight: 325 pounds
- Arms: 34 1/2 inches
- Hands: 10 1/8 inches
Combine Results
- 40 Yard Dash: 4.89 seconds
- Vertical Jump: 28 inches
- Broad Jump: 111 inches
- 3 Cone Drill: 7.25 seconds
- 20 Yard Shuttle: 4.62 seconds
Background
Penning comes from Clear Lake, Iowa where he attended Newman Catholic high school, lettering in football, basketball and track and field. He was a team captain of the football team where he earned first-team all-district and an all-area selection. Penning enrolled at Northern Iowa in 2017 and became a full-time starter in 2019. Last season he was the only offensive lineman named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, presented to the national offensive player of the year. As a senior, Penning made 12 starts, helping pave the wave for the offensive attack that totaled 1,686 rushing yards and 2,679 passing yards. Penning was invited to the Reese's Senior Bowl where he held his own against top-tier talent throughout the week's practices and game day.
Pros
- Nasty demeanor who looks to bully his opposition
- Extremely athletic for a player of his build
- Rare combination of size, strength and bend
- Heavy hands that pack a punch
- Isn't pushed out of rhythm often, showing adequate balance
- Efficient as a run blocker and in pass protection
- Smooth and under control
- Displays quickness to get out and work as a pulling blocker
- Plenty of lower body strength to drive defenders off the ball
- Tested extraordinarily well at the NFL Combine
Cons
- Played against lower-level competition
- Can lose leverage when engaging in blocks
- Opens up early at times when getting out of his stance in pass protection
- Keeping his grittiness under control will be tested with his high-strung approach
- Reaction time to stunts and twists
- Can sometimes fall into opening up his chest and struggle to regain control
Read More
Fit with Chargers
The Chargers solidified a multitude of needs on their roster throughout free agency but none remains bigger than the current state of their right tackle position. Slotting Penning in at right tackle to pair opposite of last year's first-round pick Rashawn Slater, would provide the Chargers with two cornerstone tackles for the foreseeable future.
Penning has the skillset to fit any scheme. His athletic makeup allows him to thrive while refining his technique which will, in theory, make progress as he endures more reps. The list of small school offensive tackles going early in drafts has become a common theme over the years and Penning looks as if he'll become the latest example of that.
Projected draft slot: Mid to late first-round
NFL comparison: Taylor Lewan
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.