SI.com Mock Draft: Chargers Plug Their Biggest Remaining Need

The Chargers can be flexible in the first-round of the upcoming NFL Draft, thanks in part to their abundance of free agency spending this offseason. They won't be pigeonholed to taking one specific position, but there are areas of the roster that are more of a pressing need than others.

Specifically, the right side of the offensive line. The Chargers released Bryan Bulaga after he missed over 20-plus games across the last two seasons, creating a hole at right tackle. Storm Norton, who filled in at the position last season is back with the team, but given his body of work last year, he should be utilized more as a swing tackle rather than a starting option. There's also a vacancy at right tackle. Oday Aboushi is still a free agent who can be brought back, but at this point, it’s probably more likely the Chargers see what they can get in the draft before digging back into free agency.

This year's draft class features a few top-flight offensive tackles, but three of the top four tackle prospects could hear their name called within the first 10 picks. That would leave just one offensive tackle to presumably fall to the Chargers at pick No. 17.

In SI.com's latest mock draft laid out by staff writer Conor Orr, Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning made it to the Chargers' selection and they grabbed him with their first-round pick.

The consensus around the league indicates that after the top four offensive tackles of Ikem Ekwonu, Evan Neal, Charles Cross and Penning are all off the board, the likelihood of getting a plug-and-play bonafide starter at the position drastically decreases.

Therefore, in this mock draft, the Chargers plug their biggest hole left on the roster by selecting Penning with the hope that he and last year's first-round pick Rashawn Slater could become cornerstone offensive tackles for the foreseeable future.

Orr wrote the following about the pick of Penning:

"There is nothing more important for the Chargers than Justin Herbert, who has nearly reached transcendent superstardom. Los Angeles is desperately thin at tackle, however, and Penning is a great example of another solid talent falling into the team’s lap. While I liked the idea of a run-stuffing tackle here or a thick off-ball linebacker—two players Brandon Staley could have obviously used in crunch time last year—Penning is going to fill an immediate need, leaving the Chargers to shop run defense and wide receiver in the latter rounds."

The pick of Penning in this mock draft comes with a crop of the top wide receivers still on the board, including Jameson Williams and Chris Olave. The top linebackers, Devin Lloyd and Nakobe Dean were still out there as were cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Andrew Booth.

My take on this decision to take Penning over one of the flashy pass-catchers or the group of defenders still available is it’s the right plan of attack. Selecting an offensive tackle on Day 1 of the draft for the second time in two years isn't the pick that will draw major headlines, but I believe it’s what sets the team up best for success, keeping quarterback Justin Herbert upright.

Penning didn't face top-notch competition during his collegiate career at Northern Iowa. But in accepting an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl, Penning answered any doubts about whether or not he can hold up against NFL-caliber pass-rushers. He carries himself with a degree of nastiness, playing up to the whistle. While he'll need to refine some areas of his technique, Penning's strong frame suits him well to remain longterm at the tackle position.

