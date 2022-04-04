Skip to main content

Chargers NFL Draft Profile: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

What does wide receiver Treylon Burks have to offer if the Chargers take him in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Measurements

  • Height: 6'2"
  • Weight: 225 pounds
  • Arms: 33 1/2 inches
  • Hands: 9 7/8 inches

Combine Results

  • 40 Yard Dash: 4.55 seconds
  • Vertical Jump: 33 inches
  • Broad Jump: 122 inches
  • 3 Cone Drill: 7.28 seconds

Stats

Background

Burks, a native of Warren, Arkansas where he attended Warren High School, was a four-star recruit entering the college ranks. Rated as the top player in the state of Arkansas, he was the No. 11 wide receiver in the nation. Burks was a four-year varsity letterman at Warren High School while also lettering in baseball and basketball. He played offense, defense and special teams in high school and led the Warren football program to the Arkansas 4A state championship. Burks committed to Arkansas over other SEC powerhouse programs, including LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss and others. 

Burks was a three-year contributor to the Razorbacks' offense, serving in their do-it-all role with the versatility he has to offer. In 2021, Burks was their top pass-catcher while also handling end-arounds, jet sweeps and handoffs.

Nov 13, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) carries the ball against the LSU Tigers in the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pros

  • Excellent combination of size and play-speed 
  • Has a second gear in build-up speed
  • Yards after the catch ability makes him a threat to take it the distance
  • Has strong hands and play strength, giving him an advantage on contested catches
  • Doesn’t hesitate to run through defenders or use a stiff arm
  • Has adequate vision to maneuver in traffic to break free
  • Not afraid to sell out for catches
  • Can overpower small-framed defenders in coverage
  • Quality body control
  • Former multi-sport athlete
  • High football IQ
  • Competitive toughness is top-notch

Cons

  • Routes can take a while to fully develop
  • Play weight could fluctuate throughout his pro career
  • Could be more physical after the catch for a player of his size
  • Has to overcome a large volume of contested catches, 50/50 balls
  • Separation comes and goes
  • Route running still has room to develop
Fit with the Chargers

If the Chargers go wide receiver in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft it would be more of a luxury pick than a pressing need. The Chargers' top pass-catchers include the formidable duo of Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, but adding a third option to the bunch could ignite their offense into presumably being the top unit in the NFL.

Burks is as versatile as they come and can fit almost any scheme. For the Chargers, he would offer a little bit of everything. His big body frame would offer a presence of physicality and burst while being able to line him up in a multitude of positions – inside and outside. Players such as Deebo Samuel and A.J. Brown have teams seeking the type of weapon that poses a physical mismatch and Burks projects as the next figure to further extend that type of play.

Projected draft slot: Mid to late first-round

NFL comparison: Deebo Samuel

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.

