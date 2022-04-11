Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Chargers Continue Doing Work on Tight End Prospects, Met With UCLA's Greg Dulcich

The Chargers have continued to do their due diligence on tight ends throughout the draft process, meeting with the former UCLA product Greg Dulcich.

The Chargers signed tight end Gerald Everett to a two-year, $12 million contract in free agency this offseason, replacing Jared Cook in the starting role. But that hasn't refrained them from continuing their search on tight end prospects.

Previously, the Chargers held a private workout with Ohio tight end Armani Rogers, who's enduring a position change away from quarterback. Meanwhile, there's another tight end prospect that can be added to the list who's garnered the interest of the Chargers.

UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich, one of the top prospects at his position, has met with the Chargers, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Dulcich has been a hot commodity over the last month, meeting with as many as 20 teams.

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich (TE05) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

At the NFL Combine, Dulcich told reporters he spoke with the Chargers during the week there in Indianapolis. With the Chargers are circling back once more, clearly they have a liking for the local product.

Dulcich was a standout at the combine, running a 4.69 40-yard dash, 34 inches in the vertical jump, 122 inches in the broad jump, 7.05 seconds in the three-cone drill and 16 reps on the bench press.

He also showed proper fluidity during the drills portion. He has soft hands and the ability to get going after the catch. That was shown throughout his collegiate career and his efforts at the combine just further exhibited those traits.

Dulcich followed up a solid NFL Combine performance with a Pro Day showing that featured a surplus of NFL teams in attendance. Following his workout on campus in Westwood, Dulcich spoke with local reporters about what he's hearing from NFL teams.

"A lot of it is pretty similar," Dulcich told SI's All Bruins after his Pro Day. "Yeah, you can stretch the field vertical and do a lot of great stuff in the run and pass game, you do a great job of kind of sealing guys, but there’s room to improve as a pass-catcher, a route runner and in the run game as well so there’s a few things that I’m going to be working on moving forward."

In his senior season with the Bruins, Dulcich started all 12 games, hauling in 42 catches for 725 yards and five touchdowns. He was named a finalist for the John Mackey Award, given annually to the nation's top tight end.

His 17.3 yards per reception ranked third in college football last season among tight ends. Dulcich averaged 60 yards per game, which finished fifth in the PAC-12.

Dulcich was selected to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he stood out during the one-on-one portion, competing against some of the top talent in the country.

Dulcich's skill set is primarily offensive-driven. He'll need to refine his game as a blocker, but has teams memorized with what he can produce at the next level as a pass-catcher.

