Report: Wake Forest CB Ja'Sir Taylor Visits Chargers

Brandon Staley said at the NFL Combine that they'll be looking to add cornerbacks this offseason. They did just that to kickoff free agency, signing cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million contract.

But the Chargers could still remain in the cornerback market despite signing one of the game’s best four weeks ago.

The Chargers held Wake Forest cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor in for a visit on Monday, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Taylor has also visited the New York Giants and worked out privately for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Feb 3, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; West defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor of Wake Forest (26) celebrates after making a play during the East/West Shrine Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor, who accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Game, was a standout at the showcase event. He was named practice player of the week.

Taylor didn't receive an invite to the NFL Combine but posted promising numbers at his Wake Forest Pro Day. He recorded a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and a 1.54-second 10-yard split. Taylor also flashed his athleticism by registering a 37-inch vertical jump, 10’5″ in the broad jump and a 6.84 three-cone drill. He measured in at 5’11” and 188 pounds, while also completing 12 reps on the bench press.

At Wake Forest, Taylor recorded two interceptions in each of his final three seasons. In totality across his collegiate career, Taylor logged 184 tackles, six interceptions, 24 pass breakups, one sack, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

His 62 career games played across five seasons were the most in program history. Taylor became the first player in Wake Forest history to have a kick return touchdown and an interception in the same game.

Taylor also became one of the Demon Deacons' kick returners in 2021, averaging 26.3 yards per attempt, including one touchdown, on eight tries.

The Chargers' starting spots at cornerback include Jackson, Michael Davis and Asante Samuel Jr. But adding depth to the position in an attempt to shoulder the blow when injuries present themselves is why the team still finds themselves doing additional work on cornerback prospects.

