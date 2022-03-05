Washington CB Trent McDuffie Says Chargers Believe He Could be a 'Good Fit' in Los Angeles
Saturday marks the interviewing portion of the NFL Combine for cornerbacks and special teamers.
There's been a handful of players who’ve shared throughout the week that they've met with the Chargers and more context into who the team is conducting prospect interviews with was revealed this weekend.
Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie says he's met with the Chargers at the NFL Combine, per Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register.
“They feel like I could be a good fit there,” McDuffie told reporters Saturday inside the Indiana Convention Center.
McDuffie is NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's No. 12 player in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Jeremiah wrote the following about McDuffie in his top 50 prospect rankings:
Read More
"McDuffie is a slightly undersized cornerback with tremendous quickness, awareness and toughness. He's been successful relying on a variety of techniques. In press, I've seen him use a quick two-hand jam, bail or patiently sit and mirror. He is a very fluid mover and carries vertical routes with ease. In off coverage, he primarily plays from a side shuffle, where he can see through the wideout to the quarterback. He can anticipate and drive on the ball very quickly. McDuffie is rarely out of position and that's probably why he doesn't get much action to his side of the field. He is an aggressive run defender and a sure tackler in space. He's also an explosive blitzer and he's been productive on punt and kickoff teams. Overall, McDuffie is one of the safest players in the draft."
Chargers coach Brandon Staley spoke Wednesday at his NFL Combine media availability about the importance of adding cornerbacks this offseason. He suggested that's a position they will be adding to ahead of the 2022 season getting underway.
"Corner is definitely going to be something that we're looking at," Staley said Wednesday. "We're always going to be looking at it as long as I'm the head coach."
With the Chargers holding the No. 17 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, McDuffie is projected to be taken somewhere in that range. Depending on what Staley and general manager Tom Telesco do in free agency, McDuffie is a possible target for the Chargers' first-round selection.
