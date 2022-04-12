Report: Chargers Hold Virtual Meeting With Wisconsin Safety Scott Nelson

The Chargers feature one of the better safeties in all of football with Derwin James patrolling the backend of their defense. Alongside him is Nasir Adderley, the three-year pro who’s started the last two seasons.

But in totality, the Chargers could use another safety. James is as versatile as they come and adding another playmaker to the last line of defense could open his game up to an even larger extent.

On Wednesday, the Chargers met virtually with Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Meanwhile, last Friday, Scott worked out for the Green Bay Packers.

Nelson, a three-year starter with the Badgers, posted a solid showing at his Pro Day, logging a 4.38-second 40-yard dash and leaped 39.5” in the vertical jump last month.

A knee injury limited his availability early on in his college career, but when on the field, he was a mainstay along the Badgers' stout defense. Across his collegiate career, Nelson registered 125 tackles, four interceptions, 15 pass breakups and 1.5 sacks.

Nelson is projected to go late on Day 3 of the NFL Draft or be a coveted undrafted signee. Perhaps the Chargers' meeting with Nelson could be to lay the groundwork for signing him as an undrafted free agent following the conclusion of the draft.

Roughly 30% of the NFL are undrafted players. If this meeting gives the Chargers a leg up on their completion for the post-draft signings, this will appear to be a well-calculated move to meet with Nelson.

