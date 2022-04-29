How the Chargers' Offensive Line is Taking Shape Following the Selection of Boston College OG Zion Johnson

The Chargers did it again. They took an offensive lineman in the first-round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, selecting Boston College guard Zion Johnson.

The pick comes one year removed from the Chargers picking Rashawn Slater in the first-round of last year's draft, who went on to produce at a high level and be named a Pro Bowler in his first NFL season.

Clearly, there's a method to the madness here, and one that suggests it's the correct way to build around a young quarterback. Investing in the offensive line in back-to-back drafts using a first-round pick indicates the Chargers' focus is to keep the pocket clean for Herbert and let him go to work with his transcendent ability.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said after night one of the draft that Zion will indeed slot in at right guard.

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Boston College guard Zion Johnson with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the seventeenth overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

“We see Zion as a right guard right now," Telesco said. "Nothing has changed with Matt Feiler. It’s always an option, it’s just not something we’re pursuing right now.”

There was a thought that the Chargers could move Feiler to right tackle and approach the draft with grabbing two guards, but Telesco put that plan to rest, saying Thursday night that Feiler will stick at left guard moving forward.

Johnson, however, will endure a minor position change, moving over to the right guard spot after playing on the left side at Boston College last season. When asked whether or not Telesco thinks that will be a rather smooth transition for Johnson, he sounded confident in what he expects from the rookie.

“I don’t want to make it sound like it’s easy," Telesco said. "He’ll have to make a little transition there, but I’m not worried about it.”

The Chargers now have four bonafide impact starters across their offensive line. Slater at right tackle, Feiler at right guard, Corey Linsley at center and Johnson at right guard.

As for what that means for the Chargers' right tackle spot remains to be seen. They could target a prospect in the third-round, their only pick on Day 2 of the draft. But Telesco said Thursday night that if they need to run out either Storm Norton or Trey Pipkins, they would be OK doing so.

It's also worth noting that Johnson also brings position versatility to the Chargers. He's pegged to be their immediate starter at right guard, but he's played tackle early on in his college career, before moving to guard. Meanwhile, he also took snaps at center during the pre-draft process at the Reese's senior bowl, so his versatility is a plus.

“Guards are people too, right? I know it’s not the sexiest pick in the world, but he’s tough, he’s durable, he’s smart," Telesco said. "We have some excellent skill players, both at receiver, tight end, also at running back and with Justin Herbert, obviously, these guys cannot do their jobs without a rock-solid offensive line. So, as much as this pick is to protect our quarterback, which is a big part of it, this is also to facilitate everybody else."

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.