Skip to main content
NFL Draft

How the Chargers' Offensive Line is Taking Shape Following the Selection of Boston College OG Zion Johnson

The Chargers offensive line is nearing completion following the pick of Boston College guard Zion Johnson.

The Chargers did it again. They took an offensive lineman in the first-round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, selecting Boston College guard Zion Johnson. 

The pick comes one year removed from the Chargers picking Rashawn Slater in the first-round of last year's draft, who went on to produce at a high level and be named a Pro Bowler in his first NFL season.

Clearly, there's a method to the madness here, and one that suggests it's the correct way to build around a young quarterback. Investing in the offensive line in back-to-back drafts using a first-round pick indicates the Chargers' focus is to keep the pocket clean for Herbert and let him go to work with his transcendent ability.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said after night one of the draft that Zion will indeed slot in at right guard.

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Boston College guard Zion Johnson with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the seventeenth overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

“We see Zion as a right guard right now," Telesco said. "Nothing has changed with Matt Feiler. It’s always an option, it’s just not something we’re pursuing right now.”

There was a thought that the Chargers could move Feiler to right tackle and approach the draft with grabbing two guards, but Telesco put that plan to rest, saying Thursday night that Feiler will stick at left guard moving forward.

Johnson, however, will endure a minor position change, moving over to the right guard spot after playing on the left side at Boston College last season. When asked whether or not Telesco thinks that will be a rather smooth transition for Johnson, he sounded confident in what he expects from the rookie.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I don’t want to make it sound like it’s easy," Telesco said. "He’ll have to make a little transition there, but I’m not worried about it.”

The Chargers now have four bonafide impact starters across their offensive line. Slater at right tackle, Feiler at right guard, Corey Linsley at center and Johnson at right guard.

As for what that means for the Chargers' right tackle spot remains to be seen. They could target a prospect in the third-round, their only pick on Day 2 of the draft. But Telesco said Thursday night that if they need to run out either Storm Norton or Trey Pipkins, they would be OK doing so.

It's also worth noting that Johnson also brings position versatility to the Chargers. He's pegged to be their immediate starter at right guard, but he's played tackle early on in his college career, before moving to guard. Meanwhile, he also took snaps at center during the pre-draft process at the Reese's senior bowl, so his versatility is a plus.

“Guards are people too, right? I know it’s not the sexiest pick in the world, but he’s tough, he’s durable, he’s smart," Telesco said. "We have some excellent skill players, both at receiver, tight end, also at running back and with Justin Herbert, obviously, these guys cannot do their jobs without a rock-solid offensive line. So, as much as this pick is to protect our quarterback, which is a big part of it, this is also to facilitate everybody else."

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Boston College Eagles
Boston College Eagles

Nov 20, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Zion Johnson (77) against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chargers Select Boston College OG Zion Johnson With No. 17 Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

By Nicholas Cothrel14 hours ago
November 7, 2021; Laveen Village, Arizona; Fans bet on sports at the Sportsbook in Vee Quiva Casino Sports Betting
Draft

What Are the Sportsbooks Saying About the Chargers' First Pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

By Nicholas Cothrel20 hours ago
Apr 25, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; to the Los Angeles Chargers fans prior to the start of the 2019 NFL Draft in Downtown Nashville. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chargers 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft 3.0: The Final Product

By Nicholas CothrelApr 28, 2022
Sep 11, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) celebrates after making a tackle against the UAB Blazers during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK
Draft

Is Jordan Davis The Right Pick At No. 17 For The Chargers?

By Johnny KinsleyApr 28, 2022
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Tom Telesco Talks Offensive Line at Pre-Draft Press Conference: What Factors Are at Play?

By Connor O'BrienApr 27, 2022
Apr 25, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; to the Los Angeles Chargers fans prior to the start of the 2019 NFL Draft in Downtown Nashville. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

SI Team Publisher Mock Draft 2022

By Nicholas CothrelApr 27, 2022
Nov 4, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco attends the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Without a Clearcut No. 3 Edge Rusher, When Should the Chargers Target the Position in the Draft?

By Nicholas CothrelApr 26, 2022
Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) reacts after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Remain Undecided on Jerry Tillery's Fifth-Year Option

By Nicholas CothrelApr 26, 2022