Chargers Sign First-Round Pick Zion Johnson to Rookie Contract

Zion Johnson has officially signed his rookie contract.

The Chargers have signed first-round pick Zion Johnson to a rookie contract, the team announced Friday.

The Chargers drafted Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick out of Boston College. For the Chargers, Johnson will slot in alongside Pro Bowl center Corey Linsley and hold down the right guard spot.

Johnson allowed zero pressures in his final season at the college level and across his 2,288 career snaps at Boston College, he only allowed just one sack.

May 13, 2022; Costa Mesa CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson (77) during rookie minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson is a fierce player in which he's consistently overpowered his opposition in the college ranks. While he's no stranger to displaying his physicality in the trenches, his productivity follows suit. Johnson earned an 84.4 PFF grade last season, the second-best among ACC guards.

While Johnson was unsigned at the time of rookie minicamp, the Chargers' first-rounder still participated in the two-day practice for the incoming rookies.

“It felt great. It felt good to learn new things," Johnson said on May 13, his first day of practice as a member of the Chargers. "Now I know the techniques that [offensive line] coach [Brendan Nugent] wants to do and I have the opportunity to go work at it on my own and just get better at those things that he likes to do.”

Johnson is enduring a position change over to the right side after playing left guard last season at Boston College. While there's a learning curve to be had, Johnson is confident he'll get a grasp on the change fairly quickly due to his fast-learning tendencies.

"I know I’m a fast learner and am someone that’s going to work hard to get on the field," Johnson said at rookie minicamp. "I’m going to do everything coach tells me and help this team.”

May 13, 2022; Costa Mesa CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson (77) with offensive line coach Brendan Nugent during rookie minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson was also present at the start of OTAs on Monday, the third phase of the voluntary offseason program. Chargers coach Brandon Staley delivered some encouraging words on Johnson following the first OTA practice.

“We drafted him because of both of those things," Staley said at OTAS when asked how they balance developing Johnson while also expecting a lot from him. "We expect to develop him. We don’t expect Zion to be in Game 1 where he is today, but we think that this guy has a lot of special characteristics. He has a lot of toughness. He has a lot of versatility. He has a lot of ability. 

"We think that he fits how we want to play inside. He fits the style of lineman that we want. He was off to a good start today out there. We just expect him to give it his best. We know that he’s good enough. He will be able to improve because we know what he’s going to put into his game. We really feel like he’s going to be a tremendous asset for our offense.”

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

