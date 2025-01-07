Ezekiel Elliott chooses Chargers over other interested teams ahead of playoffs
The Los Angeles Chargers are getting a big name for the playoff run by signing former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.
According to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz, after Elliott cleared waivers, he wanted the chance to pursue a championship and will get it with the Chargers. Per Schultz, Elliott chose the Chargers over other interested teams and will join the practice squad.
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers are a run-first team in need of some help with Gus Edwards injured for an unknown amount of time. J.K. Dobbins has been a worthwhile every-down back for Justin Herbert’s offense when healthy but has been on and off the field with injuries, too.
Elliott appeared in 15 games this year, rushing for 226 yards and three scores on a 3.1 per-carry average. His ability as a pass-blocker who can protect Herbert will make him the perfect spell for Dobbins, starting in the Chargers’ wild-card game against the Houston Texans on Saturday if he’s onboarded and ready quickly enough.
