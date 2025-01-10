Why Ezekiel Elliott failed with Cowboys -- but could excel with Harbaugh's Chargers
There's no denying that Ezekiel Elliott isn't the same player that he was from 2016-2021 with the Dallas Cowboys. The former Pro Bowler hasn't been as impactful over the last few years, due to multiple factors. One could attest Elliott's decline to the fact that the Cowboys ran him into the ground during his first few years in the league.
He spent 2023 with the New England Patriots, rushing for 642 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games. 2024 was his second stint with the Cowboys, but was barely used. The emergence of Rico Dowdle, who rushed for over 1,000 yards, limited Elliott's snaps. He had just 226 yards and three touchdowns this season, prompting the Cowboys to release him in order to latch on with a playoff team.
That's where the Los Angeles Chargers come in, who signed Elliott to their practice squad following his release. While the Chargers already have a solid core of ballcarriers in place in J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and rookie Kimani Vidal, Elliott could prove useful in certain situations. Need a short gain for a first down? Or a big-bodied running back to push the pile in a goal line situation? Elliott is the perfect man for the job. He may not be the explosive back that jumped over defenders in Dallas, but at this stage of his career, Elliott has evolved into his new role.
A situational running back that has plenty of playoff experience could prove useful for the Chargers if they elect to use him this postseason.
