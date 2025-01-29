Former Chargers coach lands job as AFC coordinator
A former Los Angeles Chargers coach is on the move during the NFL’s hiring cycle.
Some of the top former Chargers names have yet to see decisions made. Think, former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn as he apparently sat in head-coach consideration while currently on staff with the Washington Commanders.
The name actually making the rounds right now, though, is Craig Aukerman.
Aukerman, who served as special teams coordinator for the Chargers in San Diego back in 2016, will take over the same role with the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
RELATED: Chargers player says what everyone is thinking about Chiefs and NFL officiating
After spending that one year with the Chargers, Aukerman rather quietly landed in Tennessee and remained there from 2017-2023, eventually getting let go by Mike Vrabel before the wholesale changes for that organization.
At the time, the Chargers, of course, were switching gears to the aforementioned Lynn four seasons before the Brandon Staley experience got underway.
Time flies, clearly—especially in the NFL. By accounts, this Jim Harbaugh-led coaching staff with special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken will be around for a long time.
