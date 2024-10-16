Former Chargers draft pick gets another chance, signs with Titans
It has been an interesting week of news surrounding former Los Angeles Chargers players.
While it isn’t as glamorous as New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers publicly shredding a former Chargers star (then doubling down and basically doing it again), another former Chargers player popped up on the transactions wire this week.
Former Chargers running back Joshua Kelley signed with the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad this week, the team announced.
Chargers fans will remember Kelley for being a hyped prospect out of UCLA when the team drafted him in the fourth round back in 2020. He spent the first four years of his career with the team, rushing for 1,148 yards and six scores on a 3.6 average. Before landing with the Titans, he had briefly been with the New York Giants this past August.
While the Chargers have dramatically remade the running back room with J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and breakout rookie Kimani Vidal, Kelley will look to crack the roster in Tennessee in a backfield dominated by Tony Pollard.
