Charger Report

Former Chargers players had absolutely massive Week 5 outbursts

Chris Roling

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Chargers fans didn’t have a game to watch in Week 5 while Justin Herbert and Co. sat on bye. 

But when those fans watched other teams, former Chargers players were putting on a show. 

Take, for example, defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins, a fourth-round pick by the Chargers in 2017. Now with the Seattle Seahawks, Jenkins scored on a jaw-dropping 102-yard fumble return touchdown in a 29-20 loss to the New York Giants. 

Or how about linebacker Kyzir White? A fourth-round pick by the Chargers in 2018 and now with the Arizona Cardinals, he came down with a clutch fourth-quarter interception that helped his team upset the San Francisco 49ers on the road. 

And while his defense coughed up a ton of points in a win over Cincinnati, Kyle Van Noy, who sort of rehabbed his career during a stint with the Chargers in 2022, just won the AFC Defensive Player of the Month honors for September and currently enjoys a stellar 86.1 PFF grade. 

That’s just to name a few former Chargers players who had big days around the league. It wasn’t big names like Keenan Allen in Chicago or Mike Williams with the Jets, sure. But it feels a little fitting that it was all defenders, considering just how great the current Chargers defense has looked thanks to underrated free-agent signings and top stars alike.

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers fans really, really want to see Jim Harbaugh draft Ashton Jeanty

What Chargers should've learned from Raiders at Broncos

Emerging star is helping Chargers fans get over Joey Bosa

Chargers turnover could create Chiefs, AFC West trade chaos

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News