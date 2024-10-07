Former Chargers players had absolutely massive Week 5 outbursts
Los Angeles Chargers fans didn’t have a game to watch in Week 5 while Justin Herbert and Co. sat on bye.
But when those fans watched other teams, former Chargers players were putting on a show.
Take, for example, defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins, a fourth-round pick by the Chargers in 2017. Now with the Seattle Seahawks, Jenkins scored on a jaw-dropping 102-yard fumble return touchdown in a 29-20 loss to the New York Giants.
Or how about linebacker Kyzir White? A fourth-round pick by the Chargers in 2018 and now with the Arizona Cardinals, he came down with a clutch fourth-quarter interception that helped his team upset the San Francisco 49ers on the road.
And while his defense coughed up a ton of points in a win over Cincinnati, Kyle Van Noy, who sort of rehabbed his career during a stint with the Chargers in 2022, just won the AFC Defensive Player of the Month honors for September and currently enjoys a stellar 86.1 PFF grade.
That’s just to name a few former Chargers players who had big days around the league. It wasn’t big names like Keenan Allen in Chicago or Mike Williams with the Jets, sure. But it feels a little fitting that it was all defenders, considering just how great the current Chargers defense has looked thanks to underrated free-agent signings and top stars alike.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers fans really, really want to see Jim Harbaugh draft Ashton Jeanty
What Chargers should've learned from Raiders at Broncos
Emerging star is helping Chargers fans get over Joey Bosa