As the Season Ends, Questions Mount About Anthony Lynn’s Future With Chargers

The Chargers end their season with a 38-21 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Chiefs played their backups while the Bolts had numerous injuries. They finish with a 7-9 record winning their four last games of the season.

All eyes are now on Anthony Lynn's future with the organization.

Lynn will reportedly meet with the Spanos family on Monday as he does after every game. This meeting could be different because it could decide his future with the team.

How does the head coach feel about his chances to stay on?

"I think we’ve done a good job here under the circumstances,” said Lynn after Sunday’s victory. “Yeah, I’d like to be the head coach here, but like I said, right now I’m under contract. So, I am the head coach here.”

Lynn is under contract for one more season, but the real question is will the Chargers brass want him back as their head coach.

A month ago, the Chargers were beaten down by the New England Patriots 45-0. Since then, they have rallied off four consecutive victories, three of them being in the division.

"We put in the hard work, and the coaching staff did as well," said Lynn. "But as a team, I was just I was pleased with the way we finished the season. That's what we had to do, what we needed to do, and that was our goal."

Lynn has had some good moments, but those were in 2017 and 2018.

The team was one win away from the playoffs in 2017 after starting the year 0-4. In 2018, they went 12-4 and made it to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Players rally around Lynn. They have done it in the past. Players like safety Derwin James, receiver Mike Williams, and rookie quarterback Justin Herbert have vouched for him.

"I believe in him, I believe in this coaching staff, I believe in the team," said Herbert. "We lost a couple of games that we would have liked to have back. We didn't finish those games. I think Coach Lynn's done a great job leading this team."

These last two seasons have been rough. Lynn was 7-16 in one score games. Last season, a lot of the blame had been put on former quarterback Philip Rivers because he threw 20 interceptions in 2019. In 2020, a lot of the late-game struggles are still happening.

The head coach has had a lot of criticism thrown at him this season for numerous shortcomings.

There have been a lot of questionable calls on offense, defense, and special teams. There have been blown leads.

Even though Herbert was playing well, the Chargers were losing leads and football games. They held leads of 11 against KC, 17 against Tampa Bay, 17 against New Orleans, and 21 against Denver.

After each of those games' halftime, it seemed like the opponents made adjustments while the Chargers weren't prepared for them. Against the Broncos, towards the end of the game, there were some bad offensive play calls in the red zone, which the Bolts had to settle for six points in consecutive drives instead of 14.

Lynn has faced a lot of criticisms for his decision making late in games. Along with the special teams being a complete disaster for the most part.

One of Lynn and his staff's biggest positives has been the emergence of rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who has broken numerous rookie records and is on his way to possibly winning the Rookie of the Year award.

Herbert completed 67 percent of his passes, 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns, five rushing touchdowns, and only ten interceptions. He has played like the Rookie of the Year.

Lynn hired Pep Hamilton as his quarterback's coach and entrusted him with his rookie quarterback development, which has paid off. He also promoted Shane Steichen to offensive coordinator halfway through 2019 and trusted him with developing Herbert.

There are positives and negatives when it comes to Lynn's tenure as the head coach.

Dean Spanos, along with his family and general manager Tom Telesco, will get together and decide Lynn's future. They will need to look at the team as a whole and see if he is the right man for the job. Then they will need to evaluate their rookie quarterback's future and see if Lynn is the right coach to oversee the development of the quarterback moving forward.

Lynn says he meets with the team's brass every Monday. This one will be different because the future of the Chargers head coach will be decided.