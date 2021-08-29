Chargers can't escape mistakes in loss against Seahawks

The Chargers had no projected starting offensive linemen start the game, so it was a full second unit. That unit struggled the whole game, and it carried until the final whistle in the 27-0 loss to the Seahawks.

On the very first drive, the Chargers were getting pressured by the Seahawks. On 3rd and 7, Chase Daniel dropped back and faced automatic pressure from Cody Barton that swatted the ball up, and teammate Marquise Blair recovered it and returned it for six points.

Daniel would go out with a hand injury and tried to rough it out, but ultimately, Easton Stick played most of the game.

While the offensive line had a rough time protecting the quarterback, the defense had a hard time tackling the Seahawks.

The Chargers went down 14-0 very quickly after an Alex Collins five-yard touchdown run. This was part of a former Chargers second quarterback, now Seahawks backup Geno Smith led his offense on an 11 play drive for 80 yards.

Early in the 4th quarter, Seahawks quarterback Sean Mannion drove the team on a 16 play drive traveling 87 yards finished off by a Darice Robinson two-yard touchdown reception.

The Seahawks finished with five sacks on both Chargers quarterbacks.

Backup Competition

The backup offensive line play doesn't help the backup competition, especially with both quarterbacks having to run around. Daniel went out with an injury in the second quarter because of a hand injury he suffered on the game's fifth play.

Easton Stick had some nice moments, but he faced pressure consistently all game. He finished with 10/17 for 76 yards. The two bright spots of the offense we're running back Larry Rountree and receiver Tyron Johnson.

Rountree touched the ball eight times for 35 yards while Johnson had four catches for 41 yards.

Interestingly, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco spoke with the Chargers play-by-play analyst Spero Dedes and color commentator Dan Fouts during the third quarter. He was asked about the quarterback battle.

"More than likely, we are keeping all three," said Telesco on CBS. "You got to have these guys. We like them both. We will figure out the roster, but we would like to keep three quarterbacks."

It will be interesting to see if both Daniel and Stick make the team or just Herbert and Daniel.

Pipkins worrisome

The Chargers started former 2019 third-round pick Trey Pipkins at left tackle. It was not pretty. He had two false start penalties. In the 2nd quarter, Darrell Taylor blew right past Pipkins and sacked Daniel.

In all three preseason games, Pipkins has had poor performances. The team will undoubtedly question whether to keep him or Storm Norton on the roster. It will be interesting to see if Pipkins is on the final roster.

Kicker Competition

There was only one field goal attempt, and it was by Tristan Vizcaino. He missed a 47-yarder, and that could give Michael Badgley the job without kicking.

This competition is so hard to predict just because Brandon Staley has said that he wants a kicker who can make field goals and have some hang time on kickoffs.

These coaches and general manager have a lot of work to do from now until the Tuesday 1 p.m. pacific deadline for the 53-man roster.