Battle of the Ducks: Chargers QB Justin Herbert Shows out Against Marcus Mariota

The Chargers rookie quarterback was able to face off against his childhood hero.

This has been a unique season for Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. He has had the chance to battle Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Thursday night's matchup meant a little more.

He got to face his childhood hero.

On the opening drive for the Bolts offense, Herbert led them up the field, hitting five different receivers on the drive. He finished it off by hitting Hunter Henry for a ten-yard touchdown reception.

Raiders answer back with a Daniel Carlson field goal, but on the drive quarterback Derek Carr sustained a groin injury and wouldn't return.

The Raiders turned to Marcus Mariota to lead the team. This pinned two former Oregon quarterbacks against each other.

"Pretty crazy experience," said Herbert. "I grew up watching Marcus, and he was my favorite player."

Mariota led the Raiders up the field using his tight end's Darren Waller and Foster Moreau. Mariota hit Waller for a 35-yard touchdown pass to put the Raiders up 10-7.

Right before halftime with the game tied at ten, Herbert hit fellow rookie receiver K.J. Hill for a 25-yard reception. Next play, he finds Tyron Johnson for a 26-yard touchdown to give the Chargers a 17-10 lead going into halftime.

Mariota came out of the half, ready to go. He hit Waller for a 25-yard gain. The drive was finished off by running back Josh Jacobs one-yard run to tie things up at 17.

In the Chargers second drive of the second half, the young quarterback led them up the field yet again. He was passing the ball around to different receivers. As previously mentioned, Mike Williams was hobbled but got a pass interference on the Raiders on third down in the end zone. That set up a Kalen Ballage one-yard score.

Mariota answered back. He began using his legs and his arm to change things up for the Chargers defense. He led his Raiders on a 19-play drive that took off ten minutes, finished off by a two-yard run by the veteran quarterback.

One interception by Mariota and two field goals missed by the Chargers, the two teams went into overtime.

Mariota started it off first. He was running around the field and making big throws. He finished with 226 yards passing, 88 rushing, and two total touchdowns. His offense stalled at the goal line, so they decided to kick the field goal.

Herbert has his Bolts at their 45-yard line when he saw receiver Jalen Guyton open down the field and hit him for a 53-yard reception.

"Jalen (Guyton) ran a great route, caught the ball, and I could have thrown it a little bit faster for him to get in the end zone," said Herbert. "I'm glad things worked out, and we still won."

The Bolts had some funky play calling at the goal line. Herbert had snuck it into the end zone but fumbled the ball, which the Chargers recovered, but the referee said the ball when fumbled can only be advanced by the fumbler, so onto the next play. Herbert snuck it one more time and waited.

The referees signaled touchdown.

"It was pretty crazy," explained Herbert. "So was just pretty excited got to hug a lot of the guys and you know, it was a lot of fun. It definitely came down to the wire but pretty crazy moment."

The two quarterbacks found each other in the middle of the field after the game.

"I just kind of told him how awesome it was to be able to play him and kind of talk about everything that's happened over the past couple of years," said Hebert. "So, it's just it was nice to catch up with him."

For Herbert, this win meant more not only because it was against his favorite quarterback growing up as an Oregon Duck fan, but this is his second game winning drive in a row.

"To go through so much this year and, and to keep battling and keep fighting," said Herbert. "I know that those guys in that locker room are going to give us everything they can. So, for us to come out on top, I think it's huge for us."

All season long, in these situations, the team would freeze up. This young quarterback is starting to learn how to win these late games. It may have been ugly, and some bad play calling may have happened, but Justin Herbert is growing into a star.

"No one on this team is going to quit on us, and I think that's the best feeling knowing that you've got guys that they've got your back and I've got there's," said Herbert. "So, it's a close locker room, and I'm really proud to be a Charger."