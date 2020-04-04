California Gov. Newsom: NFL Games Unlikely to Have Fans in Stands 'in This State'

LOS ANGELES -- Hours after a conference call in which the President of the United States expressed optimism that the 2020 NFL season would start on time, California Gov. Gavin Newsom gave a more sobering assessment. During his daily news briefing, Newsom said he does not expect to see fans in the stands in California should the NFL begin its upcoming season in September.

"I'm not anticipating that happening in this state," Newsom said about allowing fans to attend NFL games. "Let me tell you why. We've all seen the headlines the last couple of days in Asia where they were opening up certain businesses, and now they're starting to roll back those openings because they're starting to see some spread. There's a boomerang. One has to be very cautious here, one has to be careful not to over promise."

Newsom's outlook comes in stark contrast with that of president Trump, who reportedly told the commissioners of the major American sports leagues that he expects the NFL season to kick off at its customary September date.

California has already run into problems related to the NFL and the coronavirus crisis. The ongoing construction of SoFi Stadium, the future home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, has already resulted in workers testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. That development has not stopped the project from continuing thus far, but it remains unclear whether subsequent health and safety issues would result in officials halting work on the stadium.

Even if SoFi Stadium hits its target completion date, that does not necessarily mean California would allow crowds to gather there for public events. Newsom issued a stay-at-home order on March 19 that, at his discretion, can be prolonged until local health officials deem the situation safe. It remains too early to know whether such an order would extend into the football season, but the governor wants to stress caution given how other places have mishandled the virus.

"It's interesting, I have a lot of friends that work in Major League Baseball and in the NFL, they're asking me -- in fact, a well-known athlete just asked me, a football player -- if he expects to come back," Newsom said. "I said, 'I would move very cautiously in that expectation.' So, look, I'm not here to second guess anybody, but I am here to say this. Our decision on that basis, at least here in the state of California, will be determined by the facts, will be determined by the health experts, will be determined by our capacity to meet this moment, bend the curve and have the appropriate community surveillance and testing to confidently determine whether that's appropriate. And right now, I'm just focused on the immediate, but that's not something I anticipate happening in the next few months."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH