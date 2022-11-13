Chargers at 49ers Week 10 Inactives

SANTA CLARA – The Chargers final injury report ruled out WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle) and K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring). They also have OLB Chris Rumph (knee) listed as doubtful, and RT Trey Pipkins (knee) and OL Brenden Jaimes (shoulder) considered questionable.

The 49ers had three players receive a game designation on the final injury report. DL Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) and CB Jason Verrett (knee) were ruled out, and DL Samson Ebukam (quad/Achilles) was deemed doubtful.

Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and 49ers have released which players will be inactive for the Week 10 matchup.

Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:

Chargers inactives

QB Easton Stick

K Dustin Hopkins

WR Keenan Allen

RT Trey Pipkins III

WR Mike Williams

WR Keelan Doss

OLB Chris Rumph II

49ers inactives

DL Arik Armstead

DE Samson Ebukam

RB Ty Davis-Price

DE Kemoko Turay

LB Curtis Robinson

OL Nick Zakelj

