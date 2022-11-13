Chargers at 49ers Week 10 Inactives
SANTA CLARA – The Chargers final injury report ruled out WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle) and K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring). They also have OLB Chris Rumph (knee) listed as doubtful, and RT Trey Pipkins (knee) and OL Brenden Jaimes (shoulder) considered questionable.
The 49ers had three players receive a game designation on the final injury report. DL Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) and CB Jason Verrett (knee) were ruled out, and DL Samson Ebukam (quad/Achilles) was deemed doubtful.
Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and 49ers have released which players will be inactive for the Week 10 matchup.
Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:
Chargers inactives
- QB Easton Stick
- K Dustin Hopkins
- WR Keenan Allen
- RT Trey Pipkins III
- WR Mike Williams
- WR Keelan Doss
- OLB Chris Rumph II
49ers inactives
- DL Arik Armstead
- DE Samson Ebukam
- RB Ty Davis-Price
- DE Kemoko Turay
- LB Curtis Robinson
- OL Nick Zakelj
