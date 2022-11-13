Skip to main content

Chargers at 49ers Week 10 Inactives

Which players in the Chargers at 49ers Week 10 matchup are inactive?

SANTA CLARA – The Chargers final injury report ruled out WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle) and K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring). They also have OLB Chris Rumph (knee) listed as doubtful, and RT Trey Pipkins (knee) and OL Brenden Jaimes (shoulder) considered questionable.

The 49ers had three players receive a game designation on the final injury report. DL Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) and CB Jason Verrett (knee) were ruled out, and DL Samson Ebukam (quad/Achilles) was deemed doubtful.

Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and 49ers have released which players will be inactive for the Week 10 matchup.

Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:

Chargers inactives

  • QB Easton Stick
  • K Dustin Hopkins
  • WR Keenan Allen
  • RT Trey Pipkins III
  • WR Mike Williams
  • WR Keelan Doss
  • OLB Chris Rumph II
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nov 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Pregame Report: Chargers at 49ers Week 10

Nov 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at 49ers Game Day Betting Odds: Week 10 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Nov 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at 49ers Week 10 Game Prediction

49ers inactives

  • DL Arik Armstead
  • DE Samson Ebukam
  • RB Ty Davis-Price
  • DE Kemoko Turay
  • LB Curtis Robinson
  • OL Nick Zakelj

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers