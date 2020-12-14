Chargers and QB Justin Herbert Get the Late-Game Victory Over Falcons

It was a challenging game for the Los Angeles Chargers (4-9) on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons (4-9). The game had some rough patches. It was an ugly game that finished off with turnovers by both teams and a game-winning kick by the Chargers to win 20-17.

The Falcons started the day by tweeting a picture of the two Spiderman's pointing at each other with the Bolts and Falcon logo on them. Both teams have blown late-game leads and have lost close games. Something had to give.

The Chargers first drive started by driving up the field to the Falcons ten-yard line, where they faced 2nd and goal. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert went to his right side and threw off his back foot a beauty to Keenan Allen for the receiver's eighth touchdown of the season.

"It was a dime for sure," said Allen.

It didn't take long for Atlanta to answer back. The Falcons faced third down on the Bolts side of the field when receiver Russell Gage lined up at quarterback, took the direct snap, and threw a nice 39-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley to tie things up at seven.

Even though Julio Jones didn't play, the Chargers defensive backs had a hard time containing Ridley and Gage combined for 13 catches for 206 yards and one score.

"We have to have tighter coverage," said head coach Anthony Lynn.

The Falcons and Chargers traded field goals to tie things up.

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan led the team up the field and faced first and goal at the nine-yard line. He threw a pass to Laquon Treadwell for the touchdown to put the Falcons in the lead. That is the same Treadwell that was drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. This was his first touchdown catch since December 2019.

Here is where it got tricky.

Right before halftime, the Bolts got the ball to the Falcons 12-yard line. Herbert hit running back Austin Ekeler for a four-yard reception. Ekeler had a big game touching the football 24 times for 146 yards. The Bolts took their last time out.

They came up, snapped the ball, and handed it off to Kalen Ballage for a one-yard run. The clock ran from 22 seconds while the Chargers tried to decide if they wanted to bring on Michael Badgley or clock it. A lot of confusion ended with no points on the board. Miscommunication yet again.

"You cannot run the ball in that situation," said Lynn.

Lynn said he didn't want to go into it further.

"Just the plan was to get the yard spike it and set ourselves up," said Herbert. "It's unfortunate that it went that way. We need to be better."

It was all too similar to the end of the game against the Buffalo Bills. Terrible clock management.

Bolts punted coming out of halftime. Ryan took his team up the field and made a mistake when he threw a long ball to a double-covered Ridley in the end zone, and safety Rayshawn Jenkins made him pay.

"It was good to be back there," said Jenkins. "Just getting kind of familiar again, with some of the some of the things you see, but it's all second nature. Once you get back there, the opportunity came, and I capitalized on it."

Jenkins lines up at strong safety, but because free safety Nasir Adderley was dealing with some discomfort, Jenkins went back to his natural role. He made a play.

Chargers drove up the field and faced a long third and goal. Herbert rolled to his right and waited until he saw Tyron Johnson open for the touchdown.

"He's one of those guys that have stepped up big time," said Herbert of Johnson. "Something always happens when he's in the game. It's kind of funny the way things work out like that. But it's hard work. He's worked his tail off and couldn't be more proud of the guy."

The Falcons drained off five minutes off the clock late in the game and seemed to be looking like they would finish off the game with a Younghoe Koo game-winner. Ryan threw a pass to Gage that safety Jahleel Addae was able to read and intercept.

Chargers start moving up the field until Blidi Wreh-Wilson intercepts Justin Herbert. Momentum back to the Falcons.

Ryan takes three plays and throws a bad ball that is intercepted by Michael Davis.

Who wants this victory?

Herbert comes back in the game without Allen, receiver Mike Williams (went out with a back), right tackle Bryan Bulaga and right guard Trai Turner both out, and coming off throwing an interception.

"I just had to keep my head up, knew that the defense was going to do their job force to turnover," said Herbert. "Luckily, we got the ball back and knew that when you had to go back out the second time, you got to fix those mistakes."

Herbert hits Hunter Henry for a 15-yard reception to get the ball at midfield. He then hits Johnson for a 25-yard reception. Johnson had a big game catching six passes for 55 yards, a touchdown, and the game ball.

"He just ran away from secondary there at the end to put us in position to kick," said Lynn. "He has things that you really can't coach. He has pure speed, and he's a playmaker. I'm sure he's just going to get better and better."

This set up a Michael Badgley 43-yard attempt. The young kicker has missed ten kicks this season and a potential game-winner against the New Orleans Saints. Lynn trusted him. Badgley hit the game-winner.

"I'm sure it did a lot for his confidence," said Lynn. "Mike's a real confident young man anyway, so we had all we knew who's going to make that kick. So, we had no problems putting him in that situation."

Lynn was also impressed with his quarterback. He started the press conference by saying the following.

"I'll tell you that was a hell of a last drive by a young quarterback," said Anthony Lynn.

The rookie quarterback had led his team numerous times late in games this season, but they were never able to capitalize, but today he did.

"That was a huge win for us," said Herbert. "The defense stepped up big time and forced a couple of turnovers. We had an opportunity on that first drive in the fourth quarter, but props to the defense are stepping up in special teams as well, big time today."

Will there be a victory brisket for the young quarterback?

"Haven't thought that far ahead," said Herbert. "It's a quick week, so we're going to have to watch the film tonight. So, we'll never know."