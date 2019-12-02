Anthony Lynn on Late Penalty Called Against Chargers: 'I Didn't See it that Way'

DENVER -- The defensive pass interference penalty called against the Los Angeles Chargers in the final moments of Sunday's matchup with the Denver Broncos left a sizable imprint on the game, turning it from an overtime affair to one decided in regulation. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn took issue with the officials' call.

"The explanation was we made contact with the receiver too soon," Lynn said. "I didn't' see it that way."

With just 14 seconds remaining in regulation and the score tied at 20, the Broncos elected to try to push the ball down the field rather than kneel and head to overtime. Rookie quarterback Drew Lock hurled a pass deep down the right sideline in the direction of Courtland Sutton, sailing it over the wide receiver's head by a comfortable distance. Sutton collided with Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward, sending both tumbling to the ground.

The officials flagged the play, stating that Hayward interfered with Sutton's ability to make a play on the ball. While the replay of the play seems to contradict that explanation, the outcome remains the same.

Still, Lynn doesn't see the penalty as the turning point of the game.

"Like I just told the team in there, we didn't have to be in that situation," Lynn said. "I never believed one call, one play, will win or lose a football game. There were other plays in that game that could have been made that we did not make."

With the loss, the Chargers fall into last place in the AFC West and effectively saw their already meager playoff prospects evaporate in the thin Denver air.

