Chargers at Broncos Week 18 Inactives
The Chargers final injury report was fairly healthy following its release on Friday. Fullback Zander Horvath (ankle) was the only Chargers player to receive a game designation in which he was listed as questionable.
On the Broncos' injury front, they're dealing with a surplus of injuries. Left tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle), wide receiver Kendall Hinton (chest/foot) and defensive lineman D.J. Jones (knee) were all ruled out. Meanwhile, outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo (illness), cornerback Damarri Mathis (concussion), tight end Eric Saubert (knee), tight end Eric Tomlinson (ankle) and offensive lineman Billy Turner (back) were deemed questionable.
Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Broncos have released which players will be inactive for the Week 18 matchup.
Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:
Chargers inactives
- QB Easton Stick
- CB Bryce Callahan
- RB Isaiah Spiller
- FB Zander Horvath
- T Storm Norton
- WR Michael Bandy
- DL Tyeler Davison
Broncos inactives
- WR Kendall Hinton
- QB Jarrett Guarantano
- WR Montrell Washington
- CB Damarri Mathis
- T Calvin Anderson
- OLB Jonathan Kongbo
- DL DJ Jones
