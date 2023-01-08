Chargers at Broncos Week 18 Inactives

Which players in the Chargers at Broncos Week 18 matchup are inactive?

The Chargers final injury report was fairly healthy following its release on Friday. Fullback Zander Horvath (ankle) was the only Chargers player to receive a game designation in which he was listed as questionable.

On the Broncos' injury front, they're dealing with a surplus of injuries. Left tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle), wide receiver Kendall Hinton (chest/foot) and defensive lineman D.J. Jones (knee) were all ruled out. Meanwhile, outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo (illness), cornerback Damarri Mathis (concussion), tight end Eric Saubert (knee), tight end Eric Tomlinson (ankle) and offensive lineman Billy Turner (back) were deemed questionable.

Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Broncos have released which players will be inactive for the Week 18 matchup.

Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:

Chargers inactives

QB Easton Stick

CB Bryce Callahan

RB Isaiah Spiller

FB Zander Horvath

T Storm Norton

WR Michael Bandy

DL Tyeler Davison

Broncos inactives

WR Kendall Hinton

QB Jarrett Guarantano

WR Montrell Washington

CB Damarri Mathis

T Calvin Anderson

OLB Jonathan Kongbo

DL DJ Jones

