Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Broncos Week 18

*The Chargers are locked into the No. 5 seed in the AFC and will face the Jaguars in the Wild Card Round at TIAA Bank Field.*

Second Quarter

Mike Williams limps off with trainers. 2:35 pm: Justin Herbert and many other offensive starters still out there.

Justin Herbert and many other offensive starters still out there. Score Update: Chargers 14, Broncos 7

Chargers turn over the ball. Justin Simmons punches it out from Austin Ekeler. Broncos take over near midfield. 2:19 pm: Joey Bosa gets awarded his first sack since making his return. Looked like Russell Wilson slipped and fell down, but Bosa was closing in on him, nonetheless.

Joey Bosa gets awarded his first sack since making his return. Looked like Russell Wilson slipped and fell down, but Bosa was closing in on him, nonetheless. Score Update: Chargers 14, Broncos 7

Justin Herbert to Gerald Everett for a touchdown. Everett has recorded a scoring grab in back-to-back games and tied his career-high in touchdowns (4) this season. 2:08 pm: Justin Herbert is one of three quarterbacks to top 14,000 passing yards before the age of 25. Drew Brees and Jameis Winston are the only other two.

First Quarter

Pressure from Kenneth Murray and Joey Bosa forces Russell Wilson to throw it away on third down. Broncos punt. Score Update: Chargers 7, Broncos 7

Justin Herbert passed Dan Marino for the most touchdowns over the first three seasons of a career in NFL history. 1:39 pm: Chargers run out all their defensive starters on the first series.

Chargers run out all their defensive starters on the first series. Score Update: Chargers 7, Broncos 0

Flawless drive for the Chargers offense to open up the game. Justin Herbert to Keenan Allen for the 14-yard touchdown. Chargers went 75 yards on eight plays. Allen had two catches for 44 yards and the game’s first touchdown. 1:32 pm: The 2022 Chargers are the first team in NFL history to have six different players top 500 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a single season.

Chargers begin the game on offense with all of their regulars, including QB Justin Herbert. 1:24 pm: The Broncos won the toss and defer. Chargers offense will be up first.

Pregame

Date and time: Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1:25 p.m. PT Location: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High TV: CBS

CBS Streaming: FuboTV, NFL Sunday Ticket

FuboTV, NFL Sunday Ticket Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Inactives

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, CB Bryce Callahan, RB Isaiah Spiller, FB Zander Horvath, T Storm Norton, WR Michael Bandy, DL Tyeler Davison

QB Easton Stick, CB Bryce Callahan, RB Isaiah Spiller, FB Zander Horvath, T Storm Norton, WR Michael Bandy, DL Tyeler Davison Broncos: WR Kendall Hinton, QB Jarrett Guarantano, WR Montrell Washington, CB Damarri Mathis, T Calvin Anderson, OLB Jonathan Kongbo, DL DJ Jones

