Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Broncos Week 18
Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers at Broncos Week 18 matchup.
This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers at Broncos Week 18 matchup at Empower Field at Mile High. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis.
*The Chargers are locked into the No. 5 seed in the AFC and will face the Jaguars in the Wild Card Round at TIAA Bank Field.*
Second Quarter
- 2:41 pm: Justin Herbert sacked by Baron Browning.
- 2:37 pm: Mike Williams limps off with trainers.
- 2:35 pm: Justin Herbert and many other offensive starters still out there.
- Score Update: Chargers 14, Broncos 7
- 2:33 pm: Austin Ekeler's fumble turns into three points the other way with the Broncos adding a field goal.
- 2:29 pm: Latavius Murray takes a handoff 25 yards on 3rd and 6. Chargers defenders took some poor angles to the ball carrier and it burned them.
- 2:24 pm: Chargers turn over the ball. Justin Simmons punches it out from Austin Ekeler. Broncos take over near midfield.
- 2:19 pm: Joey Bosa gets awarded his first sack since making his return. Looked like Russell Wilson slipped and fell down, but Bosa was closing in on him, nonetheless.
- Score Update: Chargers 14, Broncos 7
- 2:13 pm: Justin Herbert to Gerald Everett for a touchdown. Everett has recorded a scoring grab in back-to-back games and tied his career-high in touchdowns (4) this season.
- 2:08 pm: Justin Herbert is one of three quarterbacks to top 14,000 passing yards before the age of 25. Drew Brees and Jameis Winston are the only other two.
First Quarter
- 1:59 pm: Pressure from Kenneth Murray and Joey Bosa forces Russell Wilson to throw it away on third down. Broncos punt.
- Score Update: Chargers 7, Broncos 7
- 1:48 pm: Broncos respond with a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. After one possession each, we're tied up.
- 1:42 pm: Justin Herbert passed Dan Marino for the most touchdowns over the first three seasons of a career in NFL history.
- 1:39 pm: Chargers run out all their defensive starters on the first series.
- Score Update: Chargers 7, Broncos 0
- 1:36 pm: Flawless drive for the Chargers offense to open up the game. Justin Herbert to Keenan Allen for the 14-yard touchdown. Chargers went 75 yards on eight plays. Allen had two catches for 44 yards and the game’s first touchdown.
- 1:32 pm: The 2022 Chargers are the first team in NFL history to have six different players top 500 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a single season.
- 1:27 pm: Chargers begin the game on offense with all of their regulars, including QB Justin Herbert.
- 1:24 pm: The Broncos won the toss and defer. Chargers offense will be up first.
Pregame
- Date and time: Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1:25 p.m. PT
- Location: Empower Field at Mile High
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: FuboTV, NFL Sunday Ticket
- Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren
Inactives
- Chargers: QB Easton Stick, CB Bryce Callahan, RB Isaiah Spiller, FB Zander Horvath, T Storm Norton, WR Michael Bandy, DL Tyeler Davison
- Broncos: WR Kendall Hinton, QB Jarrett Guarantano, WR Montrell Washington, CB Damarri Mathis, T Calvin Anderson, OLB Jonathan Kongbo, DL DJ Jones
