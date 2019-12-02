Chargers Suffer Another Heartbreaking Loss After Questionable Penalty

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Denver Broncos. Here are some instant reactions and observations from the game.

Derwin James makes early impact

Publicly, the Chargers tried to manage expectations for Derwin James' 2019 debut. Head coach Anthony Lynn pointed to the difficulty players face after missing upwards of 12 weeks, cautioning: "We have to be careful putting guys back out too soon or back out there before they're ready."

In the locker room, teammate and fellow defensive back Casey Hayward also tried to keep the James hype in check. "Obviously, this is going to be his first game back," Hayward said Friday. "We can't expect the world out of him."

But James took a different approach this week. He consistently told reporters how good his foot felt and how well practice had gone since his rejoining practice. James discussed Sunday's game against the Broncos as when he would return rather than a mere possibility.

That confidence bled over into performance, as James impacted the Chargers defense from the unit's first series. On the first third down of the game, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley rushed James to pressure rookie quarterback Drew Lock. The tactic worked, as Lock sailed a hurried pass over his receiver's head in order to avoid a sack from James.

James would play in multiple spots along the defense throughout the afternoon. Though the Chargers must remain careful not to overextend the second-year safety so soon after returning from injury, they also need to make sure to give him enough chances to affect the remaining games on the schedule.

Philip Rivers did enough to put benching talks to rest, for now

On Sunday, Philip Rivers completing 20 of his 29 passes for 265 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick. Though those numbers don't jump off the page, they represent a notable improvement over his performances in recent weeks.

Over his past two games, Rivers tossed seven interceptions and could have thrown two others if not for defensive penalties negating those plays. The turnovers became an omnipresent discussion around the Chargers, who reportedly considered benching the veteran quarterback if his performance didn't improve against the Broncos.

Though it didn't always look pretty, Rivers did enough to put the Chargers in position to win Sunday. His 38-yard completion to Mike Williams represents one of the best plays of the season by both players and kept Los Angeles' hopes alive late in the fourth quarter. Those moments explain why Lynn and his staff have stuck with Rivers despite the turnover struggles.

However, Rivers' performance doesn't put a benching completely to bed. The Chargers have effectively nothing left to play for this season, and Lynn might desire to see what his offense would look like with the more mobile, turnover-averse Tyrod Taylor at the controls. That doesn't appear likely at this time, but the situation can change quickly should Rivers give away multiple possessions next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That end-of-game pass interference

For years, NFL officiating has come under scrutiny for poor calls, a difficult rulebook for even players and coaches to understand, and any number of inconsistencies in how referees implement the rules. The end of Sunday's Chargers-Broncos game will pour plenty of gasoline on that fire.

With just 16 seconds remaining in regulation and the game tied at 20, Drew Lock launched a deep bomb in the general direction of wideout Courtland Sutton. The pass sailed over Sutton's head, who collided with Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward as the ball hit the ground safety out of reach.

However, the referee threw a flag, penalizing Hayward for pass interference. Hayward had the inside track toward the ball and absorbed a blow initiated by Sutton, an offensive penalty by rule. As has become an all-too-regular occurrence, the officials made the incorrect call, giving the Broncos the ball in field-goal range. Denver kicker Brandon McManus drilled a 53-yarder in the final seconds of the game, sealing Los Angeles' fate.

"[Offensive pass interference is] what I thought the call was," Lynn said. "The explanation was we just made contact with the receiver too soon. I didn't see it that way."

Though the bogus call colors the final drive, it doesn't change the outcome. The loss effectively removes any lingering hope for a December playoff run as the Chargers now fall into last place within the AFC West. That they let another game come down to a blown call by the officials serves as its own kind of indictment.

Close games are random. Over enough time, every team posts a nearly .500 mark in games decided by a single possession. The great teams avoid those games whenever possible, and 17 of the Chargers' last 25 games were decided by a single possession. That, more than anything, should concern management as it prepares for a January without playoff football.

