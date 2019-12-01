Chargers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Chargers how to watch and game center: Chargers (4-7) at Broncos (3-8)

Jason B. Hirschhorn

After losing to the Denver Broncos back in October, the Los Angeles Chargers look to even the season series at Empower Field at Mile High. The game kicks off Sunday at 1:35 a.m. PT on CBS.

---------------------------------

NOTE: Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button in the right-hand corner.

You can log in with Google, Facebook, or make unique login credentials. No matter how you do it, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your thoughts and reactions with the community.

---------------------------------

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

Date/time/place: Sunday, 1:25 a.m. PT, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado.

Capacity: 76,125

Records: Chargers 4-7, 12-4 in 2018; Broncos 3-8, 6-10 in 2018.

Series notes: The Chargers tail the all-time series 76-52-1. The Chargers lost the most recent matchup in Week 5 of 2019. Watch the game highlights here.

TV: CBS - Andrew Catalon (play by play) and James Lofton (color)

Radio: Chargers.com Live Game Audio - Matt "Money" Smith (play by play), Daniel Jeremiah (color), Shannon Farren (sideline)

---------------------------------

Pregame reads:

· Chargers' playoff hopes rest on December dominance under Anthony Lynn

· Chargers QB Philip Rivers sees positives in his season despite 'tough two-game stretch'

· Chargers OC Shane Steichen looked to 'add the wrinkles' to offense during bye week

· Chargers preparing for Drew Lock's first NFL start

· Casey Hayward sympathizes with Derwin James and Adrian Phillips' injury-plagued seasons

· Chargers activate Derwin James, Adrian Phillips from IR

---------------------------------

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers Activate Derwin James, Adrian Phillips from IR

Jason B. Hirschhorn
0

The Chargers have activated Derwin James and Adrian Phillips from injured reserve, clearing the path for both to play Sunday at the Broncos.

Casey Hayward Sympathizes with Derwin James and Adrian Phillips' Injury-Plagued Seasons

Jason B. Hirschhorn
0

Like Derwin James and Adrian Phillips, Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward has dealt with a season-altering injury in the past.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The OC Register's Gilbert Manzano on Mike William's quest for his first touchdown of the 2019…

0
Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Athletic on Derwin James' impending return and Hunter Henry's post-injury surge:

0
Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Friday injury report:

0

Chargers Preparing for Drew Lock's First NFL Start

Jason B. Hirschhorn
0

This Sunday, the Chargers will likely face a first-time starting quarterback for the second time this season, as the Broncos have activated Drew Lock off IR.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Athletic on why the Chargers missed expectations in 2019:

0

Chargers OC Shane Steichen Looked to 'Add the Wrinkles' to Offense During Bye Week

Jason B. Hirschhorn
0

Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen spent his team's bye week self-scouting and adding wrinkles to his offense.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' injury report for Thursday:

0

Chargers' Philip Rivers: 'No Lost Confidence' Over Turnovers

Jason B. Hirschhorn
1 0

Philip Rivers says he has not lost confidence in his quarterbacking ability despite recent slew of turnovers.