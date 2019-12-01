Chargers how to watch and game center: Chargers (4-7) at Broncos (3-8)

After losing to the Denver Broncos back in October, the Los Angeles Chargers look to even the season series at Empower Field at Mile High. The game kicks off Sunday at 1:35 a.m. PT on CBS.

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

Date/time/place: Sunday, 1:25 a.m. PT, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado.

Capacity: 76,125

Records: Chargers 4-7, 12-4 in 2018; Broncos 3-8, 6-10 in 2018.

Series notes: The Chargers tail the all-time series 76-52-1. The Chargers lost the most recent matchup in Week 5 of 2019. Watch the game highlights here.

TV: CBS - Andrew Catalon (play by play) and James Lofton (color)

Radio: Chargers.com Live Game Audio - Matt "Money" Smith (play by play), Daniel Jeremiah (color), Shannon Farren (sideline)

