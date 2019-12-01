Chargers-Broncos Inactives: Derwin James Officially Back from Injury

DENVER -- When the Los Angeles Chargers take the field Sunday against the Denver Broncos, they will have All-Pro safety Derwin James available for the first time this season.

James, who suffered a stress fracture in the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during training camp, came off injured reserve earlier this week. James returned to practice this week and did not suffer any setback, though head coach Anthony Lynn suggested Friday that the second-year safety could play on a snap count against the Broncos as a precaution.

"It's just hard for guys to be out 10, 12 weeks, come back and pick up where they left off," Lynn said. "We have to be careful putting guys back out too soon or back out there before they're ready."

James' activation coincides with the return of fellow safety Adrian Phillips, who the team also designated for return off IR in October. Phillips began practicing prior to the Chargers' Week 12 bye.

On the other side, the Broncos will play without outside linebacker Von Miller. Earlier in the week, Denver head coach Vic Fangio called Miller "truly 50-50" to suit up Sunday due to a knee injury. The team has already spent most of the season without its other top pass rusher, second-year pro Bradley Chubb.

Check out the full inactive lists for both teams below.

Los Angeles Chargers:

· Easton Stick

· Justin Jackson

· Roderic Teamer

· Tevaughn Campbell

· Spencer Drango

· Jason Moore

· Sylvester Williams

Denver Broncos:

· Juwann Winfree

· Shakial Taylor

· Damarcus Walker

· Von Miller

· Ja'Wuan James

· Calvin Anderson

· Jonathan Harris

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH