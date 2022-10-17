Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 Inactives

INGLEWOOD – The Chargers final injury report listed wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) as doubtful and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) and center Corey Linsley (illness) as questionable.

The Broncos had nine players that received a game designation. Linebacker Josey Jewell (knee) and S Caden Sterns (hip) were ruled out. Among the Denver players who were considered questionable entering Monday night's game include linebacker Jonathan Cooper (hamstring), running back Melvin Gordon (neck/ribs), cornerback Damarri Mathis (knee), guard/center Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), guard Dalton Risner (back), tight end Eric Saubert (thigh) and tackle Billy Turner (knee).

Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Broncos have released which players will be inactive for the Week 6 matchup.

Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:

Chargers inactives

QB Easton Stick

WR Keenan Allen

S JT Woods

RB Isaiah Spiller

C Corey Linsley

TE Richard Rodgers

DL Christian Covington

Broncos inactives

WR Jalen Virgil

CB Darius Phillips

S Caden Sterns

S Delarrin Turner-Yell

LB Josey Jewell

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

DL Eyioma Uwazurike

