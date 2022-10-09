Chargers at Browns Game Day Betting Odds: Week 5 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

The Chargers and Browns will face off in Week 5, both looking to come away with their third win of the season.

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has been ruled out for the fourth consecutive game as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer has an ankle injury and kicker Dustin Hopkins is dealing with a quad injury as both players are considered questionable.

The Browns enter Sunday's game with two players listed as questionable. After missing the last two games with an ankle injury, Jadeon Clowney could make his return in Week 5. Defensive tackle Taven Bryan has a hamstring injury as he too is unsure of playing.

Here's a look at the game day betting lines:

Chargers at Browns Game Day Betting Odds

Point spread: Chargers -1.5

Chargers -1.5 Moneyline : Chargers -125, Browns +105

: Chargers -125, Browns +105 Over/under: 47 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

After opening as 2.5-point favorites, the line has changed by one point as the Chargers are considered 1.5-point favorites. The Chargers are 2-1 this season when entering the game as the betting favorite.

The point total has seen just minimal movement, opening at 47.5 points and now sitting at 47 points. The Browns have averaged 26 points per game, while the Chargers average 23 points per game.

Kickoff for the Chargers at Browns Week 5 contest is slated for Sunday, Oct. 9 at 10:00 a.m. PT at First Energy Stadium.

