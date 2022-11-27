Skip to main content

Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Cardinals Week 12

Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers at Cardinals Week 12 matchup.

This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers at Cardinals Week 12 matchup at State Farm Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis.

Pregame

  • Date and time: Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT
  • Location: State Farm Stadium
  • TV: CBS
  • Streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket, FuboTV
  • Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Inactives

  • Chargers: QB Easton Stick, WR Jason Moore Jr., RB Sony Michel, S Nasir Adderley, T Storm Norton, WR Mike Williams
  • Cardinals: WR Rondale Moore, CB Byron Murphy Jr., QB Trace McSorley, S Charles Washington, LB Jesse Luketa, OL Wyatt Davis, WR Greg Dortch

First Quarter

Updates soon to come.

