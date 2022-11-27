Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Cardinals Week 12
Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers at Cardinals Week 12 matchup.
This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers at Cardinals Week 12 matchup at State Farm Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis.
Pregame
- Date and time: Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT
- Location: State Farm Stadium
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket, FuboTV
- Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren
Inactives
- Chargers: QB Easton Stick, WR Jason Moore Jr., RB Sony Michel, S Nasir Adderley, T Storm Norton, WR Mike Williams
- Cardinals: WR Rondale Moore, CB Byron Murphy Jr., QB Trace McSorley, S Charles Washington, LB Jesse Luketa, OL Wyatt Davis, WR Greg Dortch
First Quarter
Updates soon to come.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here
Read more from Charger Report:
- Pregame Report: Chargers at Cardinals Week 12
- Chargers at Cardinals Game Day Betting Odds: Week 12 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
- Chargers at Cardinals Week 12 Game Prediction
- Chargers Turn Towards Reserve Options at Safety Following Thumb Injury to Nasir Adderley
- Chargers at Cardinals Week 12 Injury Report: Friday
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.