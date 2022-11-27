Chargers at Cardinals Week 12 Inactives

The Chargers final injury report ruled out wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) and safety Nasir Adderley (thumb). Cornerback Michael Davis (knee) is questionable after suffering an injury during Thursday's practice, but Chargers coach Brandon Staley said he expects him to play.

The Cardinals ruled out five players Friday afternoon, featuring wide receiver Rondale Moore (groin), tight end Zach Ertz (knee), left tackle D.J. Humphries (back), cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (back) and safety Charles Washington (chest). Meanwhile, wide receiver Greg Dortch (thumb) and quarterback Trace McSorley (illness) are questionable.

Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Cardinals have released which players will be inactive for the Week 12 matchup.

Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:

Chargers inactives

QB Easton Stick

WR Jason Moore Jr.

RB Sony Michel

S Nasir Adderley

T Storm Norton

WR Mike Williams

Cardinals inactives

WR Rondale Moore

CB Byron Murphy Jr.

QB Trace McSorley

S Charles Washington

LB Jesse Luketa

OL Wyatt Davis

WR Greg Dortch

