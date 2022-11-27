Skip to main content

Chargers at Cardinals Week 12 Inactives

Which players in the Chargers at Cardinals Week 12 matchup are inactive?

The Chargers final injury report ruled out wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) and safety Nasir Adderley (thumb). Cornerback Michael Davis (knee) is questionable after suffering an injury during Thursday's practice, but Chargers coach Brandon Staley said he expects him to play.

The Cardinals ruled out five players Friday afternoon, featuring wide receiver Rondale Moore (groin), tight end Zach Ertz (knee), left tackle D.J. Humphries (back), cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (back) and safety Charles Washington (chest). Meanwhile, wide receiver Greg Dortch (thumb) and quarterback Trace McSorley (illness) are questionable.

Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Cardinals have released which players will be inactive for the Week 12 matchup.

Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:

Chargers inactives

  • QB Easton Stick
  • WR Jason Moore Jr.
  • RB Sony Michel
  • S Nasir Adderley
  • T Storm Norton
  • WR Mike Williams
Cardinals inactives

  • WR Rondale Moore
  • CB Byron Murphy Jr.
  • QB Trace McSorley
  • S Charles Washington
  • LB Jesse Luketa
  • OL Wyatt Davis
  • WR Greg Dortch

