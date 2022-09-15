Skip to main content

Chargers at Chiefs Game Day Betting Odds: Week 2 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Here's a look at the game day betting odds ahead of the Chargers' Week 2 matchup against the Chiefs.

The Chargers and Chiefs will square off on Thursday Night Football – each searching for their second win in a matter of five days.

These two teams combined for 68 total points in the season opener as Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes collectively threw for 639 yards, eight touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

In this Week 2 matchup, the Chargers will be down wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) and tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring). Cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) is questionable.

The Chiefs also have two notable players dealing with injuries. Kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) has been ruled out and guard Trey Smith (ankle) is questionable.

Factoring in the injuries between the two teams, the betting odds have seen a bit of a shift.

Here's a look at the game day betting lines:

Chargers at Chiefs Game Day Betting Odds

  • Point spread: Chiefs -6.5
  • Moneyline: Chiefs -213, Chargers +175
  • Over/under: 54 points
Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at Chiefs Week 2 Game Prediction

Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (13) Carries the ball during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at Chiefs Week 2 Injury Report: Wednesday

Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Voice Confidence in the Depth at Wide Receiver While Keenan Allen's Status Sits in Question For Week 2 vs. Chiefs

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

After opening at 3.5 points in favor of the Chiefs, the spread has increased over the last 24 hours, now sitting at 6.5 points with Kansas City being nearly a touchdown favorite.

Meanwhile, the point total has decreased just half a point, going from 54.5 points from when the lines were released, to now sitting at 54.

Kickoff for the Chargers at Chiefs Week 2 contest is slated for 5:15 p.m. PT at GEHA Field.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

