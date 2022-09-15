Chargers at Chiefs Game Day Betting Odds: Week 2 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

The Chargers and Chiefs will square off on Thursday Night Football – each searching for their second win in a matter of five days.

These two teams combined for 68 total points in the season opener as Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes collectively threw for 639 yards, eight touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

In this Week 2 matchup, the Chargers will be down wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) and tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring). Cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) is questionable.

The Chiefs also have two notable players dealing with injuries. Kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) has been ruled out and guard Trey Smith (ankle) is questionable.

Factoring in the injuries between the two teams, the betting odds have seen a bit of a shift.

Here's a look at the game day betting lines:

Chargers at Chiefs Game Day Betting Odds

Point spread: Chiefs -6.5

Chiefs -6.5 Moneyline : Chiefs -213, Chargers +175

: Chiefs -213, Chargers +175 Over/under: 54 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

After opening at 3.5 points in favor of the Chiefs, the spread has increased over the last 24 hours, now sitting at 6.5 points with Kansas City being nearly a touchdown favorite.

Meanwhile, the point total has decreased just half a point, going from 54.5 points from when the lines were released, to now sitting at 54.

Kickoff for the Chargers at Chiefs Week 2 contest is slated for 5:15 p.m. PT at GEHA Field.

