Chargers-Chiefs Inactives: Russell Okung Out for 2019 Finale

Jason B. Hirschhorn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After missing the entire week of practice with a groin injury, Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Russell Okung will not play in the regular-season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Okung originally suffered the injury while trying to make a tackle during the Chargers' Week 15 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings and has not participated in any practice or game since. Due to other medical issues, the veteran offensive lineman will finish the season having appeared in only six games.

With Okung on the shelf, the Chargers will turn to rookie Trey Pipkins and backup Trent Scott at left tackle. Head coach Anthony Lynn rotated the two linemen last week and plans to do so again in Kansas City. "I thought Trey started a little slow," Lynn said on Monday. "He had the early penalty, had the quarterback hit, a sack. I thought he got more comfortable as the game went on. We are going to look at him again this week, but Trent came in and played fine."

Meanwhile, the Chiefs will have their almost their entire arsenal of starters available for Sunday. Only starting left guard Andrew Wylie, who has an ankle injury, will miss the game.

Check out the inactive list for both teams below.

Los Angeles Chargers:

· QB Easton Stick

· WR Jalen Guyton

· DB Jaylen Watkins

· DB Roderic Teamer

· OL Spencer Drango

· OL Russell Okung

· DL Sylvester Williams

Kansas City Chiefs:

· QB Chad Henne

· CB Morris Claiborne

· CB Alex Brown

· OL Jackson Barton

· OL Andrew Wylie

· TE Deon Yelder

· DL Xavier Williams

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

