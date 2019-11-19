Philip Rivers' 4 Picks Seal Chargers' Fate in 24-17 Thriller

MEXICO CITY — On Monday, the Los Angeles Chargers fell short of toppling the Kansas City Chiefs, losing 24-17 in Mexico City's Estadio Azteca. The game, though close throughout, ultimately unfolded in a fashion similar to many Chargers game this season.

Red-zone offense continues to falter, costing Chargers control over playoff destiny

During the first half, the Chargers offense moved the ball with ease between the 20s. However, once the unit reached the red zone, everything that worked seemed to suddenly falter.

Four trips inside the 20 fell short of the goal line. Three resulted in field goals (one missed). Another drive that appeared destined for the red zone ended at the 25-yard line when Philip Rivers tossed an interception, a pseudo-strip-sack that placed the football into the arms of Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi.

To cap off a disappointing night, the Chargers managed one final red-zone trip during the final minute of regulation. After spiking the ball to halt the game clock, Rivers underthrew a pass in the direction of running back Austin Ekeler, allowing Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen to easily corral the ball for the game-sealing interception.

That pick, Rivers' seventh over the past two games, stripped the Chargers of their final opportunity to win Monday's game as well as control over their playoff destiny. The team now needs to hope that the Chiefs stumble badly before the rematch in Kansas City on Dec. 29. With Patrick Mahomes looking healthy and mobile, such an outcome appears unlikely.

Ekeler goes over 1,000 yards from scrimmage on the season

Though the Chargers offense struggled to reach the end zone Monday night, Ekeler remains the consistently dominant player around which the unit often revolves. Ekeler produced in the ground game (five carries for 24 yards, good for 4.8 yards per carry) while also adding plenty of big gains as a receiver (eight catches for 108 yards). Though Los Angeles converted that output into only 17 points, the scoring output would have suffered without it.

Though the perception of the running back position has declined in recent years, Ekeler continues to show why he defies that label. He regularly lines up as a receiver — both along the boundary and in the slot — and more than holds his own as a between-the-tackles runner. Though the Chargers offense has performed poorly over multiple stretches this season, the results would have looked considerably worse if not for Ekeler turning short checkdowns into huge gains to move the sticks.

All of which could lead to Ekeler earning a decent contract this offseason. As a former undrafted free agent who entered the league in 2017, his rookie deal expires this offseason. Ekeler hasn't accrued enough seasons to quality for unrestricted free agency, but he could command plenty of attention from other teams should the Chargers elect to tender him at the original-round or second-round level. The best move for both sides could instead involve a multiyear deal that keeps Ekeler, still only 24, off the open market and in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future.

Chargers waste impressive performance from defense

Though Los Angeles' offense literally and figuratively dropped the ball Monday night, the defense did everything within its power to keep the game within reach. The normally high-flying Chiefs offense scored just 24 points — tied for the unit's lowest output of the season — and zero points over the last quarter and a half of play.

Out of several strong individual performances on the Chargers defense Monday, Melvin Ingram towered above the rest. Ingram consistently dispatched with the Chiefs' offensive linemen, forcing Mahomes out of the pocket and into bad decisions on several occasions. Ingram even lined up inside defensive end Joey Bosa on key passing downs to force incompletions and punts, prolonging Los Angeles' chances late into the game.

Unfortunately for the defense, the Chargers couldn't capitalize on the other side of the ball. Rivers' aforementioned four picks — and he could have thrown more if not for drops by Tyrann Mathieu and others — wasted the impressive effort by defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and his unit.

With starters Derwin James and Adrian Phillips still on the mend and key contributors like Drue Tranquill dealing with injuries of their own, the Chargers can't depend on defensive performances like this every week. They also can't afford to squander them.

