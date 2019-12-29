Chargers How to Watch and Game Center: Chargers (5-10) at Chiefs (11-4)

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers will close their season on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. Though the Chargers do not have a playoff berth on the line, the game could prove to be quarterback Philip Rivers' final outing with the franchise. The game kicks off at 10 a.m. PT on CBS.

---------------------------------

NOTE: Dive into the conversation -- it's easy -- by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button in the right-hand corner.

You can log in with Google, Facebook, or make unique login credentials. No matter how you do it, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your thoughts and reactions with the community.

---------------------------------

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Date/time/place: Sunday, 10 a.m. PT, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri.

Capacity: 76,416

Records: Chargers 5-10, 12-4 in 2018; Chiefs 11-4, 12-4 in 2018.

Series notes: The Chargers trail the all-time series 62-56-1. The Chargers lost the most recent matchup in Week 11 earlier this year. Watch the game highlights here.

TV: CBS - Kevin Harlan (play by play) and Rich Gannon (color)

Radio: Chargers.com Live Game Audio - Matt "Money" Smith (play by play), Daniel Jeremiah (color), Shannon Farren (sideline)

---------------------------------

Pregame reads:

Chargers' trio of receivers 87 yards away from rare accomplishment

Despite missing expectations in 2019, the Chargers should retain Anthony Lynn

Chargers to finish season without Russell Okung

Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley sees parts of Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor in Derwin James

Chargers' opponents set for 2020 season

---------------------------------