Chargers' Denzel Perryman, Roderic Teamer Sent Home in 'Coach's Decision'

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Los Angeles Chargers made the surprising decision on Saturday to rule out starting linebacker Denzel Perryman and backup defensive back Roderic Teamer for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite neither player appearing on the injury report. At the time, the Chargers provided no clarity as to why they downgraded Perryman and Teamer less than 24 hours before kickoff other than to specify that both decisions were not injury related.

Now, the team has provided some additional information about why Perryman and Teamer did not play against the Jaguars.

"That was coach's decision," head coach Anthony Lynn said in his postgame press conference. Lynn did not provide why he reached that determination but did say that he sent both Perryman and Teamer home rather than have them in street clothes along the sideline.

With Perryman unavailable, rookie linebacker Drue Tranquill started for just the third time this season. Tranquill finished with a team-high eight tackles including five on the Chargers' first defensive series. How Lynn's decision affected Teamer remains less clear as Los Angeles did not use the defensive back last week after activating safeties Derwin James and Adrian Phillips from injured reserve. James started Sunday's tilt with the Jaguars while Phillips rotated in throughout the game.

How the team handles Perryman and Teamer merits monitoring over the next week. Perryman signed a two-year contract extension this offseason and figures to factor into the Chargers' plans in 2020. Teamer started several games earlier in 2019 but possess less security due to his status as a rookie undrafted free agent.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

