Live In-Game Updates: Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 14
Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 14 matchup.
INGLEWOOD – This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 14 matchup at SoFi Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis from the press box.
First Quarter
- 5:26 pm: Chargers defense forces a three-and-out to open up the game. Tua Tagovailoa goes 0-for-3 to start out.
- 5:23 pm: Dolphins target Tyreek Hill on a deep pass right out of the gate, but it's broken up by Alohi Gilman.
- 5:20 pm: The Chargers won the toss and defer. Dolphins offense is up first.
Pregame
- Date and time: Sunday, Dec. 11 at 5:20 p.m. PT
- Location: SoFi Stadium
- TV: NBC
- Streaming: FuboTV
- Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren
Inactives
- Chargers: QB Easton Stick, S Derwin James Jr., WR Jason Moore Jr., RB Sony Michel, CB Bryce Callahan, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, RT Trey Pipkins III
- Dolphins: QB Teddy Bridgewater, RB Myles Gaskin, CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Erik Ezukanma, TE Hunter Long, WR River Cracraft
