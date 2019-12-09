Chargers
Chargers Eliminated from Playoffs as Chiefs Clinch AFC West

Jason B. Hirschhorn

On the same day the Los Angeles Chargers delivered arguably their finest performance of the 2019 season, they were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

After a 12-4 campaign that reached the AFC divisional round, the Chargers began 2019 with legitimate title aspirations. Philip Rivers came off one of his best individual seasons and the rest of the roster appeared loaded with talent. Even in a division featuring reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles had the look of a contender.

However, the Chargers' season began unraveling before it even really began. All-Pro defensive back Derwin James suffered a stress fracture in the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, putting him on the shelf until December. More concerning still, Pro Bowl left tackle Russell Okung suffered a life-threatening pulmonary embolism that kept him sidelined into October. Meanwhile, the team and Melvin Gordon couldn't reach terms on a contract extension, resulting in the Pro Bowl running back holding out until the end of September.

And the hits kept coming for the Chargers' roster. Field-tiling players like safety Adrian Phillips and tight end Hunter Henry missed significant time with injuries while the offensive line saw multiple starters go down. Though Los Angeles still managed to overcome those losses at times -- most notably during an Oct. 27 victory over the Green Bay Packers -- the team lost eight games by seven points or fewer. In doing so, the Chargers exhausted whatever margin for error remained.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs clinched the AFC West Sunday after toppling the New England Patriots 23-16 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. In doing so, the Chiefs will wear the division crown for the fourth consecutive season and advance to the playoffs for the fifth straight year.

Though the Chargers will not return to the postseason, moments like Sunday's 45-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars provide optimism for a brighter future. Los Angeles will find out next season whether it can capitalize on that hope.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

