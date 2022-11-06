Skip to main content

Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Falcons Week 9

Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers at Falcons Week 9 matchup.

This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers at Falcons Week 9 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis throughout the contest.

Pregame

  • Date and time: Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT
  • Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • TV: FOX
  • Streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket and FuboTV
  • Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Inactives

  • Chargers: QB Easton Stick, K Dustin Hopkins, WR Keenan Allen, CB Kemon Hall, WR Mike Williams, OLB Chris Rumph, DL Jerry Tillery
  • Falcons: S Erik Harris, CB A.J. Terrell, ILB Nate Landman, OL Chuma Edoga, TE Anthony Firkser, WR Bryan Edwards, DL Matt Dickerson

First Quarter

Updates soon to come.

