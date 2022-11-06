Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Falcons Week 9
Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers at Falcons Week 9 matchup.
This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers at Falcons Week 9 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis throughout the contest.
Pregame
- Date and time: Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket and FuboTV
- Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren
Inactives
- Chargers: QB Easton Stick, K Dustin Hopkins, WR Keenan Allen, CB Kemon Hall, WR Mike Williams, OLB Chris Rumph, DL Jerry Tillery
- Falcons: S Erik Harris, CB A.J. Terrell, ILB Nate Landman, OL Chuma Edoga, TE Anthony Firkser, WR Bryan Edwards, DL Matt Dickerson
First Quarter
Updates soon to come.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here
Read more from Charger Report:
- Pregame Report: Chargers at Falcons Week 9
- Chargers at Falcons Game Day Betting Odds: Week 9 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
- Chargers at Falcons Week 9 Game Prediction
- Chargers Place TE Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve, Sign WR Keelan Doss to Active Roster
- Injuries Worsen For Chargers Coming Off Bye Week
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.