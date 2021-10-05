Chargers finish off the Raiders instead of give up the lead

The Chargers (3-1) showed resiliency on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-1). There was a point where it felt like they would blow the 21-point lead but held on.

The Raiders offense was held to 48 rushing yards while quarterback Derek Carr was held to under 200 yards passing. This offense was clicking coming into SoFi Stadium, but it was slowed down a lot by the Chargers defense.

"I think what we got to do tonight as a team is we got to show our response to winning a big game," Staley said. "I think that was our first time being able to respond to a big win like that and to be able to come back home in front of the world. I really felt like we played a complete game in all three phases. We prepared extremely well. That's a really good team that we just have a lot of respect for them."

Quarterback Justin Herbert marched his offense up the field on the game's opening drive, finishing it off with a touchdown pass to tight end Donald Parham Jr. and get off to a seven-point lead.

The Chargers defense was able to hold the Raiders to one first down in the first half.

Second to their last drive before the half, Herbert led them 80 yards down the field in six plays, finished off by a 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jared Cook. It was his first touchdown as a Charger.

On the next offensive drive, the Chargers offense drove the ball up the field quickly before halftime. They had the ball at the Raiders 14-yard line, Herbert saw a mismatch when he saw running back Austin Ekeler on a wheel route and linebacker K.J. Wright on him. Herbert hit the running back for a 14-yard touchdown.

The Chargers went into halftime with a 21-0 lead.

"In years past, you come in at half with a lead I'm like, 'Oh god, what are we going to do this time to screw this up?'" Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa explained. "I'm sorry, but it's kind of how my mind worked because it just happened so many times but I think we're just coming together as a team, and we all believe in each other."

Bosa wasn't wrong. This team has blown numerous double-digit leads in the past.

The Raiders came out on a mission after Carr, and the offense only had 73 yards of total offense in the first half.

Carr kept hitting different receivers on the opening drive of the second half. He finished off the drive by hitting receiver Hunter Renfrow for a 10-yard touchdown on third down. Seven points on the board.

Former Charger now Raiders defensive lineman Darius Philon sacked Herbert on third down on their next offensive drive.

Carr dropped back on second-and one to try and hit speedy receiver Henry Ruggs in stride, but he was interfered by rookie cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., which cost them 45-yards and gave the Raiders life.

The drive was capped off by a Carr to tight end Darren Waller for a three-yard touchdown reception. Fourteen unanswered points by Las Vegas.

The old Chargers would have blown the game. These Chargers kept their cool.

"We are becoming a complete team," safety Derwin James explained. "It's not one side of the ball just dominating. We got a great quarterback over there, great receivers, and then we got a great defense and then great special teams. So, I feel like now we're playing as a team, and we're playing more connected. We can see how we feed off each other more."

Daniel Carlson missed a 52-yard field goal after a Chargers punt.

The Chargers offense knew they had to finish it off.

They start picking up yards slowly. One crucial play came on fourth and 2, when Herbert saw former Charger Denzel Perryman lined up against his 6'6 tight end, so he went to him for the conversion.

"As soon as he lined up kind of outside of the box inside leverage on me, we knew what it was immediately that we had the perfect play so, I knew at that moment that Justin was probably going to come to me," Cook explained.

The drive was finished off by an Ekeler 11-yard rushing touchdown. The Chargers back finished the night with 115 rushing yards (a career-high), 28 receiving yards, and two total touchdowns.

"We really believe in those guys up front," explained Herbert. "Oday (Aboushi), Cory (Linsley), Matt (Feiler), Rashawn (Slater), and Storm (Norton) they did a great job today. Whenever you got a guy like Ek (Ekeler) in the backfield, Larry Rountree and Justin Jackson, you got to find ways to get them the ball."

The Raiders had 5:20 left in the game to try to score two touchdowns. Joey Bosa had a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty on the play because he thought he was held, and the referee didn't call it, but him getting mad made the official throw the flag.

"The refs are blind," Bosa said. "I'm sorry, but you're blind. Like, open your eyes and do your job. It's so bad. It's unbelievable. These guys have got to do a better job because it's been years of terrible, terrible missed calls left and right. It's really pathetic, honestly."

Bosa also admitted he had to be better and not lose his cool in that situation.

A couple of plays after the penalty, Carr dropped back threw to Waller, and James intercepted the pass to seal the deal.

"We needed a play got to make a play," James said. "Coach called it man to man got to make a play."

They didn't blow the game and came away with a victory. The Chargers are now in a three-way tie for first place in the division but have the tiebreaker because they are 2-0 on the division.

The times may be changing for these Chargers.

"I think that the right pieces that we brought in, especially coach Staley and everybody else that came with him," Bosa said. "We're just going to keep moving in the right direction."