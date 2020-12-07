Chargers Get Embarrassed by the Patriots 45-0

Patriots brought down the hammer against the Chargers on Sunday.

The Chargers (3-9) were blown out by the New England Patriots (6-6) 45-0 on Sunday. It was as ugly as the score. There was no rhythm at all in any phases of the game. The Patriots came in and dominated all four quarters.

Anthony Lynn and his coaching staff had had some terrible moments during the season, but this was just an all-around terrible game. They were outcoached, plain, and simple.

"Let me just start out by saying, that was one of the worst football games I've ever been a part of, in my 30 years in the National Football League as a player and a coach," said Lynn to start his press conference.

On the game's opening drive, the Patriots offense went right up the field, running the ball ten times for 57 yards in 13 plays taking 6:30 off the clock. The drive was capitalized after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton ran in the one-yard touchdown.

The Chargers opening drive was less than stellar. They drove the ball to the Pats 28-yard line, but the offense stalled. Michael Badgley came in to attempt a 46-yarder, but he missed the field goal.

New England goes three and out on offense.

The Chargers mirror them. Ty Long puts it to Gunner Olszewski, who makes some moves and takes it home for six. That put that the Bolts in a 14-0 hole.

A couple of drives later, New England starts moving the ball up the field. Nothing special, just positive plays. The only negative play on the drive was rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray sacking Newton.

The Pats couldn't convert a third and 19 until Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery got an illegal hands to the face penalty, which turned a potential long field goal attempt into a chance to increase the lead.

Newton ran in a two-yard touchdown to put his team ahead 21-0. The Chargers drove down the field with a little bit of time left before halftime. They got the New England 40-yard line and decided to let Badgley attempt a 50-yarder.

It was blocked and returned for a touchdown by Devin McCourty. The Bolts went into halftime down 28-0.

"It was unacceptable," said Lynn.

This hadn't happened all season.

Bolts came out in the second half, but on the sixth play of the drive, rookie quarterback Justin Herbert was intercepted by linebacker Chase Winovich. It was a great play on the ball by the linebacker. Newton drove his team down the short field and finished off the turnover with a five-yard touchdown pass to N'Keal Harry.

35-0.

Next drive for the Bolts, interception by J.C. Jackson.

"We played really good defense today," said Herbert. "It didn't go away at all, and would have loved to have a bunch of throws a bunch of decisions back, didn't execute out there. So, it's on us for sure."

A couple of drives later, Herbert drove his team to the Pats 30-yard line. He faced a fourth and four but couldn't convert because Adam Butler sacked him to turn the ball over on downs.

The Chargers offensive line was unable to keep the Patriots defense off of their rookie quarterback. The team was without left tackle Sam Tevi, who was at his wife's side while she gave berth. Lynn decided to start former XFL offensive lineman Storm Norton in his place.

"Storm had a really good training camp," explained Lynn. "He had a couple plays in the Saints game. He did a good job. He's been practicing well. I wanted to see storm play. So, I put Storm instead of Trey. I've had a good look at Trey, so I want to get a good look at Storm."

After the turnover on downs, Newton was rested for the rest of the game. Jarrett Stidham came in at quarterback, and he hit Olszewski for the 38-yard touchdown pass.

Lynn left his rookie quarterback in the game for the next two drives instead of pulling him just not to risk injury. They both resulted in a turnover on downs.

"You got to learn to play through those rough patches," explained Lynn. "You're going to have some rough patches throughout a season. I don't want to pull him out when things are getting bad. I wanted him to be able to play through it and turn things around. That was the main reason. But yeah, the thought did cross my mind. But I left him in."

The Chargers lost the game by the biggest blow out in team history.

"I will personally make sure that will never happen again. Because that was unacceptable and embarrassing," said Lynn.