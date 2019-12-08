Chargers how to watch and game center: Chargers (4-8) at Jaguars (4-8)

The Los Angeles Chargers try to avoid a third consecutive loss when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. The game kicks off Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT on Fox.

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Date/time/place: Sunday, 1:05 p.m. PT, TIAA Bank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida.

Capacity: 67,164

Records: Chargers 4-8, 12-4 in 2018; Jaguars 4-8, 5-11 in 2018.

Series notes: The Chargers lead the all-time series 7-3. The Chargers lost the most recent matchup in Week 10 of 2017. Watch the game highlights here.

TV: Fox - Dick Stockton (play by play) and Mark Schlereth (color)

Radio: Chargers.com Live Game Audio - Matt "Money" Smith (play by play), Daniel Jeremiah (color), Shannon Farren (sideline)

Pregame reads:

Florida native Derwin James excited to play first game in home state since college

Chargers offense braces for "Sacksonville"

Chargers won't bench veterans for young players over final four games

Derwin James has 'looked better every single practice' since returning from his foot injury

