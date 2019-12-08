Chargers
Chargers how to watch and game center: Chargers (4-8) at Jaguars (4-8)

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Los Angeles Chargers try to avoid a third consecutive loss when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. The game kicks off Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT on Fox.

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Date/time/place: Sunday, 1:05 p.m. PT, TIAA Bank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida.

Capacity: 67,164

Records: Chargers 4-8, 12-4 in 2018; Jaguars 4-8, 5-11 in 2018.

Series notes: The Chargers lead the all-time series 7-3. The Chargers lost the most recent matchup in Week 10 of 2017. Watch the game highlights here.

TV: Fox - Dick Stockton (play by play) and Mark Schlereth (color)

Radio: Chargers.com Live Game Audio - Matt "Money" Smith (play by play), Daniel Jeremiah (color), Shannon Farren (sideline)

Pregame reads:

Florida native Derwin James excited to play first game in home state since college

Chargers offense braces for "Sacksonville"

Chargers won't bench veterans for young players over final four games

Derwin James has 'looked better every single practice' since returning from his foot injury

Chargers' Denzel Perryman, Roderic Teamer will Not Play Sunday at Jaguars

The Chargers ruled out Denzel Perryman and Roderic Teamer for Sunday's game against the Jaguars for non-injury-related reasons.

The LA Times says the Chargers haven't gotten over last week's DPI call:

Chargers' Gus Bradley Breaks Down Broncos Loss and Sunday's Matchup with Jaguars

Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley breaks down last week's loss to the Broncos and previews Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars.

The OC Register on the Chargers' trick plays:

Chargers' Anthony Lynn: Derwin James 'has looked better every single practice'

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn says Derwin James "has looked better every single practice" since returning from his foot injury.

The OC Register on Uchenna Nwosu's relative lack of playing time in recent weeks:

Chargers linebacker Thomas Davis is up for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award:

Photos of what Chargers players will wear this Sunday for "My Cause, My Cleats":

Chargers Offense Braces for "Sacksonville"

The Chargers offense braces to face the Jaguars' "Sacksonville" defense this Sunday.

Shane Steichen Discusses Chargers' Red-Zone Issues, Mike Williams' Lack of Touchdowns

On Thursday, Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen discussed the team's issues in the red zone and wide receiver Mike Williams lack of touchdowns.