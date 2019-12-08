Chargers-Jaguars Inactives: First-Round Pick Jerry Tillery Left Inactive

The Los Angeles Chargers had ruled out multiple players for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. An hour and a half before kickoff, the Chargers added their first-round pick to the list.

Jerry Tillery, the No. 28 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, will not play Sunday after the Chargers decided to leave him off the 46-man active roster. Tillery did not appear on the injury list this week, making him a healthy scratch.

The Tillery news follows on the heels of Los Angeles' decision to rule out starting linebacker Denzel Perryman and backup defensive back Roderic Teamer on Saturday. As with Tillery, both Perryman and Teamer did not appear on the injury report during the week.

For the Jaguars, starting safety Ronnie Harrison will not play due to the lingering effects of a concussion. Harrison also missed Jacksonville's Week 13 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to the head injury. The Jaguars will also play without one of their top tight ends, fourth-year pro Seth DeValve. DeValve has started five games this season and totaled 68 receiving yards.

Check out the full inactive lists for both teams below.

Los Angeles Chargers

· QB Easton Stick

· DB Roderic Teamer

· DB Tevaughn Campbell

· LB Denzel Perryman

· OL Spencer Drango

· OL Trey Pipkins

· DL Jerry Tillery

Jacksonville Jaguars

· QB Josh Dobbs

· CB Tae Hayes

· DB Ronnie Harrison

· OL Brandon Thomas

· DL Carl Davis

· TE Seth DeValve

· DL Dontavius Russell

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH