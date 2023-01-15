Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round

Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round matchup.

This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round matchup at TIAA Bank Field. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis.

Pregame

Date and time: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5:15 p.m. PT Location: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field TV: NBC

NBC Streaming: FuboTV

FuboTV Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Inactives

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, S JT Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller, TE Stone Smartt, T Storm Norton, WR Mike Williams, DL Tyeler Davison

QB Easton Stick, S JT Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller, TE Stone Smartt, T Storm Norton, WR Mike Williams, DL Tyeler Davison Jaguars: WR Kendric Pryor, CB Montaric Brown, CB Gregory Junior, OLB De’Shaan Dixon, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

First Quarter

Updates will follow kickoff.

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.