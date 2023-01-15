Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round
Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round matchup.
This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round matchup at TIAA Bank Field. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis.
Pregame
- Date and time: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5:15 p.m. PT
- Location: TIAA Bank Field
- TV: NBC
- Streaming: FuboTV
- Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren
Inactives
- Chargers: QB Easton Stick, S JT Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller, TE Stone Smartt, T Storm Norton, WR Mike Williams, DL Tyeler Davison
- Jaguars: WR Kendric Pryor, CB Montaric Brown, CB Gregory Junior, OLB De’Shaan Dixon, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
First Quarter
Updates will follow kickoff.
