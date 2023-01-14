Chargers at Jaguars Game Day Betting Odds: Wild Card Round Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Here's a look at the game day betting odds ahead of the Chargers' Wild Card Round matchup against the Jaguars.

Wild Card Weekend is here. The Chargers and Jaguars will clash Saturday night, marking the second meeting between these two teams this season.

The Chargers, who enter the playoffs having won four of the last five games, will be without one of their most important offensive weapons. Wide receiver Mike Williams has been ruled out with a fracture in his back suffered in last week's Week 18 game.

Just like the Chargers have rallied late in the year, the Jaguars have also played some of their best football down the final stretch of the regular season. Jacksonville has six of the last seven games, including last week's win-and-get-in game over the Titans to secure the AFC South.

Here's a look at the game day betting odds ahead of the Wild Card Round matchup:

Chargers at Jaguars Betting Odds

Point spread: Chargers -2.5 (-110)

Chargers -2.5 (-110) Moneyline : Chargers (-138), Jaguars (+110)

: Chargers (-138), Jaguars (+110) Over/under: 47 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

The point spread has seen movement all throughout the week. At one point, it dropped to Chargers -1.5, but the line currently sits in favor of Los Angeles by 2.5 points.

The game's point total sits at 47 points, the second-highest among all games during Wild Card weekend. The Jaguars have averaged 24 points per game this season, while the Chargers average 23 points per game.

Kickoff for the Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round matchup is set for Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5:15 p.m. PT at TIAA Bank Field.

