Chargers' 45-10 Win in Jacksonville Provides Glimpse into Future

By any objective measurement, the Los Angeles Chargers' 2019 season has missed the mark. The one-time championship contenders lost eight games over the first 13 weeks of the season, each defeat decided by seven points or fewer. Head coach Anthony Lynn all but acknowledged his team has no viable hope for the playoffs despite still having a mathematic chance entering Sunday.

But despite the disappointing year, Sunday's decisive 45-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars provided a glimpse into an alternative reality for the 2019 Chargers and what the team might look like next season.

Quarterback Philip Rivers, the 16-year veteran in the midst of one of his worst seasons, turned back the clock and delivered one of his finest statistical performances. He threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns before giving way to backup Tyrod Taylor with the outcome secured. In doing so, Rivers reached 3,500 passing yards for the 12th consecutive season.

Meanwhile, running back Austin Ekeler racked up 101 rushing yards on eight carries and another 112 yards and a touchdown as a receiver. While Ekeler has delivered several great performances this season, he elevated his play during Sunday's game. He became the first Chargers player since Lionel James in 1985 to record 100 yards as a runner and receiver in the same game. Ekeler also topped 200 yards from scrimmage on his 11th touch, the third fewest in NFL history by a running back at the time they crossed that threshold.

It didn't always appear that way. On the Jaguars' opening drive, rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew surgically cut up Los Angeles' defense, reaching the red zone in 11 plays. Minshew's off-script play-making and mobility seemed too much of a challenge the Chargers.

However, as it has for most of the year, Gus Bradley's defense stiffened up in the red zone, holding Jacksonville to just a field goal. The Chargers responded with a three-play, 79-yard touchdown drive, establishing their first lead and resetting the narrative around the game. Los Angeles would never trail again.

The Chargers can't salvage the 2019 season, the result of too many missed opportunities and bad breaks. Still, given their talent and potential, Sunday's victory provides optimism for what the team could accomplish in 2020.

Tranquill steps up in Perryman's absence

With linebacker Denzel Perryman not playing Sunday due to a still-unknown reason, the Chargers defense had to lean even more heavily on Drue Tranquill

A fourth-round pick out of Notre Dame, Tranquill has become one of the more versatile and valuable pieces of Gus Bradley's defense. The linebacker has established himself as a reliable tackler in run defense, and his background as a safety allows him to hold his own most of the time in coverage. The latter trait has allowed Tranquill to see the field early in his career with Perryman handling run downs.

Tranquill had to handle much more Sunday. Though he did make some mistakes, he hardly looked like a Day 3 draft pick making just his third career start. On the first defensive series alone, Tranquill tallied five tackles including three for 3 yards or fewer. He finished the day with a team-leading eight tackles and played on the vast majority of defensive snaps.

Regardless of what happens with Perryman, the Chargers appear to have a gem in Tranquill, one that should play an even larger role next year.

Williams notches his first touchdown of 2019

In one of the stranger developments of the Chargers' 2019 season, Mike Williams entered Week 14 without a touchdown. The former first-round pick who totaled 11 scores a year ago somehow hadn't managed to reach the end zone again despite improving his overall game significantly.

"We want to get him in the end zone," Steichen said of Williams Thursday. "We want to get everybody in the end zone. Obviously, he's a red-zone threat. Some of those touchdowns that we've scored, we've scored from outside the red zone. We got down in there one time and made the big play. When you get in there, you have certain guys that you want to get the ball to. As soon as we get inside there, we don't want to force feed certain things. We want to take what the defense gives us. Obviously, we do want to get him in the end zone."

Multiple of the Chargers' touchdowns against the Jaguars came on non-red-zone plays. Tight end Hunter Henry scored on a tight-end leak play from 30 yards out. A few possessions later, Ekeler took a short checkdown 84 yards to the goal line. Both plays illustrated the dynamic Steichen highlighted earlier in the week.

This time, however, Williams took part in the fun.

Facing third-and-16, Rivers dropped back and took a deep shot to Williams. The third-year wideout tracked the ball and laid out to corral it over a Jaguars defender, allowing his momentum to carry him into the end zone.

Williams has made some fantastic catches this season. Finally, one of them went for a touchdown.

