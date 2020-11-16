Chargers Lose in All Three Phases Against the Miami Dolphins

The Chargers (2-7) have said that they have to play mistake-free football to win games. On Sunday, they did the opposite against the Miami Dolphins (6-3). This game was a tale of two teams. One is playing red hot on their way to fighting for their division while the other is fighting for a top ten pick in next year's draft.

The Bolts were plagued by the mistakes they regularly make except in this game, it was in every aspect of the game.

"I feel like we got outplayed got in all three phases," said head coach Anthony Lynn. "I take my hat off to the Dolphins. They did a heck of a job. Just disappointed in special teams and some of the things that went on there. When you go on a road, you can't give opponents anything."

They started the game on offense and had to punt in just three plays. Ty Long's punt was blocked by Andrew Van Ginkel and recovered on the one-yard line by cornerback Jamal Perry at the one-yard line. The Dolphins offense came out for one play, and that is all they need after running back Salvon Ahmad scored his first career touchdown.

The Dolphins kick-off to the Chargers, and after a Joe Reed 14-yard return, there was a flag on the play because Alohi Gilman had an illegal block. Instead of the offense starting at the 14-yard line, they began at the seven.

They were able to get to the Miami 45-yard line until, on a third down and three, the Dolphins go to their zero coverage. They put pressure on rookie quarterback Justin Herbert who overthrows Keenan Allen, and the drive stalls.

Their offense, led by rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, got the ball down to the Chargers 34-yard line on the next Dolphins possession. The offense had a first down when Tua threw it to his tight end Mike Gesicki, but it was popped up, and linebacker Denzel Perryman jumped up for it but dropped it. That could have changed the momentum.

A couple of plays later, the Chargers defense holds the Dolphins to a field goal. Jason Sanders makes the 28-yarder until the Bolts get a flag for cornerback Quenton Meeks jumping offsides. That would give the Dolphins a fresh set of downs. Tua cashes in on the Bolts blunder when he hits receiver Jakeem Grant for a three-yard touchdown.

"There are some guys out there who won't be out there next week, I can tell you that," said Lynn. "We'll talk about that as a team, but that was disappointing to see."

The Chargers offense would go three and out on the next drive.

The Dolphins started driving and looked like they were going to put this game on ice until they caught a break. Center Ted Karras hiked it low to Tua, and the ball was kicked around until Nick Vigil recovered it and ran it back to the Miami 37-yard line.

Herbert would lead his team down to the one-yard line. On fourth and goal at the one, the Bolts had the rookie quarterback sneak it into the end zone for their first score of the game.

After the half, the Bolts defense held the Dolphins to a three and out.

On their first drive out of the half, Lynn's squad went run-heavy with running back Kalen Ballage, who played in only his second game of the season with a lightning bolt on his helmet. He finished with 102 yards of total offense. They got down to the two-yard line when Herbert rolled out to his right and has three choices to score. He could run it in, pass it to fullback Gabe Nabers or hit a wide-open Hunter Henry. He chose Henry.

On the next offensive possession, Herbert faced a third and long. He threw a pass to Mike Williams but was intercepted by Xavien Howard, who brought it back to the Chargers 32-yard line to set his offense up with good field position. That was Herbert's sixth interception of the season while it was Howard's fifth.

"They've got a really great defense, and they're really well-coached," explained Herbert. "They just played better than us today, and it's unfortunate we didn't execute like we wanted to. They did a great job disguising their looks. We just fell short out there today."

Miami capitalized five plays later when the Dolphins called for a Tua roll out to the left while tight end Durham Smythe snuck off to the right. Tua threw to his tight end, who walked into the end zone to take the 26-14 lead.

The Bolts offense went stale after that having to punt the ball and losing it on downs. To which Jason Sanders hit yet another field goal. He was three for four on the day from the field.

Herbert was able to get the ball back. He drove the team down the field and finished off the drive with a touchdown pass to Keenan Allen.

"He had one turnover," explained Lynn. "Other than that, he had to get rid of the ball sometimes a little early. A couple of times, I thought he got rid of a little too soon. But he also moved around and made some plays with his legs. He kept his eyes downfield and hit some open receivers. It's a great experience for him. But none of us played well enough today, obviously."

Special teams tried an onside kick with Michael Badgley, but they didn't get it. Tua back into kneel the ball and take home the victory.

The Chargers made mistakes in all three phases of the game. It was just an overall bad game for a team that has numerous questions surrounding them.

There were just too many blunders on special teams, whether it was penalties or the blocked punt. They are making mistakes that are costing the team field position and games.

"We definitely could have played better," said Herbert. "We didn't execute when it needed to. And we didn't put up enough points, so it's something that we got to work on and definitely underperformed on offense for us. We got to get better."