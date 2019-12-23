Chargers Fall to Raiders 24-17 in Final Game at Dignity Health Sports Park

CARSON, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers' final game in Dignity Health Sports Park unfolded much like the majority of their disappointing 2019 season. Though they remained competitive until the end, they ultimately fell seven points short, notching their ninth one-possession loss of the year.

As has become customary, the visiting Oakland Raiders brought legions of fans with them. The stadium featured only a few specks of powder blue surrounded by a sea of black. The crowd loudly cheered every Raiders success and roared in opposition at every big mistake or penalty. Those who have followed the Chargers since they traveled 100 miles up the 5 to Los Angeles have grown used to the antagonistic "home" atmosphere. However, the situation remains disconcerting for those hoping the team will find a foothold in the second largest city in the country.

While the story of the Chargers' return to Los Angeles remains unfinished, their time in Carson represents a discouraging first chapter.

Rivers' injured thumb

Philip Rivers admitted last week that Sunday's game against the Raiders could end up being his final Chargers home game. Though it remains unclear whether he will return to the team next year, his ability to play seemed briefly in doubt due to a thumb injury.

Though the Chargers never officially recognized the injury, Rivers appeared to hurt his hand midway through a series during the first half of the game. He briefly talked to the coaches and training staff before staying in to finish the series. Rivers continued to play until just before halftime when he departed for the locker room while backup Tyrod Taylor took the final kneel down.

Though Rivers emerged with his teammates before the third quarter, he did not initially have his helmet. He also had his right thumb partially taped. Rivers spent several minutes talking with Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Taylor on the sideline before picking up a football and throwing warm-up passes to wide receiver Keenan Allen. Ultimately, the 16-year veteran re-entered the game for Los Angeles' first possession of the second half, leading a touchdown drive to bring the game within a score.

Rivers viability as a starter has come into question this season, the result of 21 turnovers and sporadic play. His toughness, however, cannot be questioned.

The left tackle rotation

As expected, starting left tackle Russell Okung couldn't play through the groin injury he suffered in last week's game against the Minnesota Vikings. However, rather than give those responsibilities to one player, the Chargers went with a rotation between rookie Trey Pipkins and second-year pro Trent Scott.

"Trey would start at left tackle," head coach Anthony Lynn said during his Friday press conference. "Trent would definitely play, but Trey would start."

Indeed, the Chargers started the game with Pipkins handling Rivers' blindside. Pipkins remained there for the team's first three possessions before giving way to Scott for a spell. Pipkins returned to left tackle just before halftime.

Pipkins' play both explains the Chargers' belief in him and how much development he still needs before becoming more than a backup. On the first drive, Pipkins drew an illegal-use-of-hands penalty to set up a difficult first-and-25 situation. The Raiders also nearly bent him backward on the subsequent third-and-21. But Pipkins steadied himself on later drives, keeping his balance and not allowing more than a few pressures.

Scott also had his positive moments. His insertion into the lineup coincided with the Chargers' first scoring drive. Scott doesn't have Pipkins athleticism, but he does generate better push in the run game. One Melvin Gordon's first touchdown run, he ran behind Scott and broke the plane with minimal defensive contact.

Overall, neither Pipkins nor Scott looks ready to handle the full-time left tackle job. However, the two shouldn't have to do so for an extended stretch in the near future. Okung's contract extends into 2020 and, with a clean bill of health, he expects to return to his Pro Bowl form. That should allow Pipkins and Scott to continue developing in a more comfortable situation, whether as backups or in competition for less demanding positions along the offensive line.

