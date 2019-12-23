Melvin Gordon: Raiders 'Played with a Little More Heart' in Win Over Chargers

CARSON, Calif. -- After the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17 to the Oakland, running back Melvin Gordon shared an honest assessment of his team.

"They played with a little more heart," Gordon says. "That's just what it was. You know, I thought it'd be different. I thought we were going to be the ones to come out with the fire and the passion and it was different. They hopped on us early. It was just the first half. We bounced back in the second half, but they just held the ball and kept it from us. So, that's just how it goes."

The Chargers spent the majority of the game within striking distance of the Raiders and remained competitive until the game's final moments. Gordon scored both of Los Angeles' two touchdowns, each from 1 yard out from the goal-line.

Still, as has happened frequently in 2019, Los Angeles couldn't find a way to close the gap.

"I wouldn't say it was a strong game," Gordon says. "They shut us down in the run game. We had 19 yards. That's not a good day. I got some touchdowns. Keenan (Allen) got called down at the one, but to say it was a strong game, is not it."

The loss closed the book on the Chargers' time at Dignity Health Sports Park, the soccer stadium the team has occupied since moving to the Los Angeles market in 2017. Though officially an away game for the Raiders, the vast majority of the crowd wore black-and-silver garb and cheered for Oakland. Gordon didn't blame the oppositional crowd for his team's disappointing performance, however.

"You do something about it," Gordon says. "You go out and win. We just didn't get that done. Like I said, we just have to go and look in the mirror and ask ourselves, everyone. Every man that puts on a helmet, that puts in some type of work into this organization, 'Are you giving it everything?' We're going to bounce back because we have the team, we have the players, we have the staff. We have everyone around us to get it done."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH