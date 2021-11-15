Chargers offense is inconsistent in loss to the Vikings

It seemed like the offensive mistakes were over with after the Chargers close victory in Philadelphia last week. There were nine offensive players that caught the ball while quarterback Justin Herbert wasn't sacked once.

That was a different story on Sunday in a 27-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

They didn't punt in Philadelphia, but they punted three times in six offensive snaps in the first half on Sunday.

On the second drive, the Chargers got to the Minnesota 40-yard line facing a third down. Herbert decided to throw to rookie receiver Josh Palmer, but there was miscommunication, and it was incomplete. Herbert was notably frustrated.

Instead of going for it on fourth down like it has been the mantra for these Chargers this season, they decided to take a delay of game and punted it.

"Just felt like the field position — in that circumstance, it was on the 44-ish [yard line], we pinned them down there," Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. "I really liked the way that our defense was playing. I felt like forcing a long field. Similar to last week in Philly, it was a similar thought process. Just felt like we didn't want to let them shrink the field with a quality offense like that."

Minnesota drove up and scored a field goal on the next drive.

The Chargers answered back, driving up the field on six plays, but they stalled on third-and-four when Herbert had a wide-open running back Austin Ekeler but over threw him. Staley decided to let Dustin Hopkins tie things up at three.

On the ensuing kickoff, rookie edge rusher Chris Rumph got a taunting penalty that cost the defense 15-yards, so Minnesota started with the ball at their own 39 instead of the 24. Greg Joseph put Minnesota ahead after the 30-yard field goal.

Herbert dropped back and had receiver Keenan Allen running across the field, so he threw a pass, but Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks intercepted it. It looked like the pass was behind Allen, and he made a great grab.

"I thought he made a great play," Herbert said. "That's a tough situation and one of those things that maybe you have to move on to your next read."

In the red zone, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins hit Tyler Conklin for a five-yard touchdown to pull ahead 13-3.

On the next drive, the Chargers offense quickly made their way up the field in eight plays and covered 75-yards. Rookie running back Larry Rountree finished it off with a one-yard jumping over both lines to score his first NFL touchdown.

The defense was able to get a stop, and returner Andre Roberts was able to get the offense to start at the 50-yard line. They went three and out after a drop by tight end Jared Cook.

"There were drops today that I didn't like," Staley said. "There were some untimely protection issues that I didn't like. There's sometimes where, 'hey, a play that's designed to go for a bunch that should go for a bunch doesn't.' I think that as players and coaches, we got to execute better as a collective group."

The Chargers came out at halftime, mixing and matching their offensive play calling. They got numerous receivers involved while also mirroring something similar to what they ran in Philly last week.

Herbert squeezed in a two-yard reception to Ekeler for a touchdown to give them their first lead of the game.

"I loved that drive coming out of the halftime," Staley said. "I really felt like we were aggressive running the ball, throwing the football, staying ahead of it. Just felt like our guys were executing at a high level."

The following two drives ended in punts because of the pressure Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer sent towards Herbert. He was sacked twice and his six times.

The Chargers received the ball back after a Dalvin Cook touchdown with nine minutes left. They let the clock bleed down to 4:36 when they decided to let Hopkins attempt a 24-yard field goal instead of going for it on fourth-and-two with the ball on the Minnesota six-yard line.

"The certainty of points there was good, and I felt like, with time being on our side, I felt like we could get a possession back, and we would be able to go down there and score a touchdown," Staley said.

After two long conversions by Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, the Vikings held the ball and secured the victory with a fourth-and-two run by Cook. The Vikings were the more aggressive team going for it twice on fourth down and converting them.

Staley's squad went for none.

"I thought they [the Chargers] would go for it on fourth down a lot more than they did today," Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said. "I just told the team we are going to be aggressive. If we get beat because we run a fake punt and we don't get it, then we just have to suck it up and stop them on defense."

Herbert finished with 195 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception.

"I feel like getting him on the move just really helps his game out," Staley explained. "It helps our line out. I like that formula. I felt like that drive in the second half was a really good formula drive for us to start the second half. They're very well-coached on defense. They played a gutty game today because they had a lot of guys out, too. It was a gutty performance by those guys."

It was a rough day for the offense, but it has now happened in three of the last four games. Herbert and Co. haven't looked comfortable. Whether it is the scheme they are facing or lack of adjustments, it is no secret that the offense doesn't look comfortable.

Both Staley and Herbert said the offense will get things figured out this week as they prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have an even tougher defensive scheme to figure out.

"I think where we're at 5-4 is just we're fighting.," Staley said. "It seems every week, we're fighting to kind of find that rhythm and timing. It's not there yet, we're not there yet. I think our record is reflective of that, in all three phases, we're trying to find it."