Chargers Offense Enjoys 'Fun Day' in Jacksonville

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Though the Los Angeles Chargers' 2019 season has become a lost cause, their starting quarterback sees plenty of positives in how the team performed in Sunday's 45-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"A lot of guys touched the football and contributed," Rivers says. "It was good. All-around good day."

Six different players caught passes and six registered carries. Rivers finished with one of the best stat lines of his career: 16 completions on 22 pass attempts for 314 yards and three touchdowns. The Chargers put away the Jaguars early in the afternoon while breaking 40 points for the first time all season, the result of several explosive plays.

"The first drive was awesome," Rivers says. "We scored in three plays, and then we scored two plays right before the two-minute (warning) and then get another opportunity there. We scored 10 points in a minute or a minute and whatever it was. A minute and 40. So that was huge. It was a fun day."

Running back Austin Ekeler became the first Chargers running back since Lionel James in 1985 to record 100 yards on the ground and another 100 yards as a receiver in the same game. Ekeler, who will hit restricted free agency in the upcoming offseason, continues to demonstrate his importance to the offense.

"The long one to Ekeler was a screen," Rivers says. "It was kind of a screen where we have a screen and a pass option. They just gave us a perfect look for it, so that was great. Heck of a call by Shane (Steichen), among many other great calls by Shane."

Despite facing one of the more talented defensive fronts in the NFL, the Chargers gave up just one sack and only five quarterback hits.

"I got hit a few times," Rivers says. "That's part of it when you're going against that front. But really only the one sack which was early on a third-and-long and it was nothing's there. I call it a coverage sack more than anything. [The receivers] may have come free a little sooner, but I didn't have anywhere to throw it. It was just eat it there."

The Chargers have always had the potential to put up 45 points on a defense like Jacksonville, they just haven't avoided mistakes.

"We've shown spurts of this this year," Rivers says. "I've thrown the ball the same way this year, I just had some of the critical turnovers and some other misses. But we've shown spurts like this. We just were more consistent today and didn't have the negative plays. And, obviously, the explosive plays helped and the defense was great. So, it was a solid day."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

